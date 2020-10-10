Donald Trump to rally in Sanford Monday

After having to leave the campaign trail because of a diagnosis of COVID-19, President Donald Trump will hold a rally Monday evening in Sanford.

Trump’s campaign Friday said the President will appear at 7 p.m. at Orlando Sanford International Airport. Trump had been scheduled to attend a rally at the airport Oct. 2, but the event was canceled after he contracted COVID-19.

Monday’s rally will come a little more than three weeks before the Nov. 3 election, with Trump widely viewed as needing to win Florida if he is going to defeat Democrat Joe Biden.

Sanford is in Central Florida’s Interstate 4 corridor, which is typically a fiercely contested region of the state.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.