Donald Trump to rally in Sanford Monday

The rally will be 12 days after Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

on

After having to leave the campaign trail because of a diagnosis of COVID-19, President Donald Trump will hold a rally Monday evening in Sanford.

Trump’s campaign Friday said the President will appear at 7 p.m. at Orlando Sanford International Airport. Trump had been scheduled to attend a rally at the airport Oct. 2, but the event was canceled after he contracted COVID-19.

Monday’s rally will come a little more than three weeks before the Nov. 3 election, with Trump widely viewed as needing to win Florida if he is going to defeat Democrat Joe Biden.

Sanford is in Central Florida’s Interstate 4 corridor, which is typically a fiercely contested region of the state.

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.


Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

1 Comment

  1. Ocean Joe

    October 10, 2020 at 9:33 am

    No more children to separate, guess he’ll have to settle for spreading lies and covid.

    Reply

