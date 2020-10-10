Donald Trump campaign releases new Spanish-language ad ‘Despacito’

President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign has launched a new Spanish-language ad called “Despacito,” which means slowly, but plays on a somewhat memorable moment from his opponent.

The 30-second commercial is an attack ad on Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The ad portrays Biden as “culturally incompetent,” following his playing and dancing to the popular Latin song by the same name as the commercial.

The ad flashes clips of Biden while alleging that an economy under his leadership would be “despacito,” or slow. The ad goes on to claim that Biden will hurt the Hispanic community by alleging he will raise taxes and be soft on crime.

Following the critique, the ad shifts to a more positive tone, highlighting Trump. The ad emphasizes Trump as a champion for the Hispanic community, mentioning the pre-coronavirus economy.

“Hispanics know that President Trump is fighting for our communities, which is why the Trump campaign’s diverse coalition is growing while Joe Biden continues alienating Latinos with his ridiculous Hispandering,” a news release on the ad said.

The commercial will run on television in key markets across the country, according to the news release.

The ad is another attempt at swaying the Hispanic market, a vital demographic in the race for Florida.

Recent polling shows Biden maintaining a 5-point lead against Trump in the Sunshine State, according to a poll from the New York Times and Siena College.

The Times/Siena poll found no signs of any significant gains by Trump among Florida’s Hispanic voters, instead showing Biden leading 58% to 34% with Hispanic Floridians. In Miami-Dade County over all, Biden leads 61% to 30%, the poll shows. The survey was conducted among 1,416 likely voters in Florida and Pennsylvania, another crucial swing state, following a messy, heated debate between the two candidates. Biden led 47% to 42% among likely Florida voters.

The poll found significant disapproval of Trump’s conduct on stage at the debate. Of all those surveyed, 21% said the President won the debate, a significant 65% disapproved of Trump’s conduct and 48% said they support Trump less after watching the debate.

When looking at Biden’s performance, 37% of respondents said the former Vice President won, while the same percentage said they disapproved of his conduct; 31% said they support Biden less following the debate.

The poll also showed Biden continuing to lead with Floridians 65 or older. A recent poll from the Florida Chamber of Commerce shows similar numbers, with Biden beating Trump by five percentage points.