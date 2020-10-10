Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Donald Trump campaign releases new Spanish-language ad 'Despacito'

Headlines Presidential

After coronavirus, Donald Trump aims to get campaign back on track

Headlines

Donald Trump campaign releases new Spanish-language ad ‘Despacito’

The ad criticizes Joe Biden, portraying him as incompentent.

on

President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign has launched a new Spanish-language ad called “Despacito,” which means slowly, but plays on a somewhat memorable moment from his opponent.

The 30-second commercial is an attack ad on Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The ad portrays Biden as “culturally incompetent,” following his playing and dancing to the popular Latin song by the same name as the commercial.

The ad flashes clips of Biden while alleging that an economy under his leadership would be “despacito,” or slow. The ad goes on to claim that Biden will hurt the Hispanic community by alleging he will raise taxes and be soft on crime.

Following the critique, the ad shifts to a more positive tone, highlighting Trump. The ad emphasizes Trump as a champion for the Hispanic community, mentioning the pre-coronavirus economy.

“Hispanics know that President Trump is fighting for our communities, which is why the Trump campaign’s diverse coalition is growing while Joe Biden continues alienating Latinos with his ridiculous Hispandering,” a news release on the ad said. 

The commercial will run on television in key markets across the country, according to the news release. 

The ad is another attempt at swaying the Hispanic market, a vital demographic in the race for Florida.

Recent polling shows Biden maintaining a 5-point lead against Trump in the Sunshine State, according to a poll from the New York Times and Siena College.

The Times/Siena poll found no signs of any significant gains by Trump among Florida’s Hispanic voters, instead showing Biden leading 58% to 34% with Hispanic Floridians. In Miami-Dade County over all, Biden leads 61% to 30%, the poll shows.

The survey was conducted among 1,416 likely voters in Florida and Pennsylvania, another crucial swing state, following a messy, heated debate between the two candidates.

Biden led 47% to 42% among likely Florida voters.

The poll found significant disapproval of Trump’s conduct on stage at the debate. Of all those surveyed, 21% said the President won the debate, a significant 65% disapproved of Trump’s conduct and 48% said they support Trump less after watching the debate.

When looking at Biden’s performance, 37% of respondents said the former Vice President won, while the same percentage said they disapproved of his conduct; 31% said they support Biden less following the debate.

The poll also showed Biden continuing to lead with Floridians 65 or older.

A recent poll from the Florida Chamber of Commerce shows similar numbers, with Biden beating Trump by five percentage points.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Bar license suspensions lifted after summer crackdown