Annette Collazo collects cycle-best $75K, as Alex Rizo loans his campaign cash to keep up

Democratic candidate Annette Collazo has boosted her already accelerated fundraising pace, adding another $75,000 to her House District 110 campaign account from Sept. 19-Oct. 2.

Once again, Collazo collected plenty of out-of-state cash to fuel that fundraising haul.

She’s been banking money the last several weeks, ever since the General Election season officially started. Much of that money has come from outside Florida. In her most recent reports, Collazo courted a whopping 5,785 individual donations to her campaign account. Less than 3% of those were from inside the state.

Of the more than $75,000 raised, just over $6,100 — or 8% — came from Florida donors.

Collazo’s political committee, Teachers to Tallahassee, also collected $28,500 dollars during the same span. But nearly all of that money was then shipped to the Florida Democratic Party rather than being put toward campaign expenses.

Republican candidate Alex Rizo raised more than $28,000 during the equivalent period between his campaign and a newly-created PC, Principled Moral Conservatism. But with Collazo consistently outraising Rizo in recent weeks, he chose to loan his campaign $25,000.

Rizo did outspend Collazo between Sept. 19-Oct. 2, as he burned through $30,000. The biggest portion of that — more than $21,000 — went to DRC Consulting for mailer and video production expenses.

Collazo spent nearly $22,000 during the period. Nearly $12,000 went to VSL Marketing in Coral Gables. Collazo also spent more than $4,000 on Facebook ads.

Both candidates are educators looking to replace term-limited House Speaker José Oliva in HD 110. Collazo is a teacher who earned an economics degree from Florida International University. Rizo is a former teacher who served as an administrator in the Miami-Dade Public Schools system.

The two are fairly close when it comes to cash as of Oct. 2 — which marks approximately one month until the Nov. 3 election. Collazo is sitting on more than $69,000, while Rizo holds just over $61,000.

The district covers parts of Miami-Dade County including Miami Lakes and Hialeah. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 2.