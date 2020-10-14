Trailblazing transgender Senate candidate dies before election

A transgender state Senate candidate in North Florida died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, just weeks before the end of her historic run for office.

Melina Rayna Svanhild Farley-Barratt of Trenton was the Democratic nominee in Senate District 5, a largely rural and deep-red sinecure in North Central Florida

In a district where 51% of registered voters are Republicans, few Democrats would take on the political machine of Senate Appropriations Chair Rob Bradley and his likely successor, wife Jennifer Bradley. But Barratt was no ordinary candidate.

Barratt was a familiar presence in the halls of the state Capitol in the 2020 Legislative Session, often willing to make arguments that flew in the face of the inevitable Republican consensus positions on one issue or another, undaunted by committee chairs struggling to pronounce her name.

The Legislative Director with Florida NOW and (as she told Florida Politics last year) the first transgender woman to run for the state Senate, she was undaunted by the Republican topography of the district and the challenge posed by the opposition.

She said she had been thinking about “running for something” for three years. A run for House was foreclosed when Dr. Kayser Enneking filed to run in her state House district.

“The Florida Senate [run] is easier to manage,” she said, than a run for Congress would have been.

Ultimately, however, the aspirations of the campaign trail faded to the grim reality of a life coming to its natural end.

Friends remember her as a powerful force.

“Melina is well known for her feminist work battling for the equity and rights of women and LGBTQIA+ equity in Florida’s Capitol, throughout the state, and around the nation. She is the first transgender woman candidate to run for election as a legislator in the Florida Senate and, even in ill health, she fought bitterly to stop the bitter discrimination against transgender and gender non-conforming people,” asserted Lakey Love and the team at Florida National Organization for Women on a GoFundMe page set up to defray $15,000 of her final expenses.

Barratt’s name will still be on the ballot, but county Democratic leaders will pick a replacement candidate, leading to a “Vote Barratt to pick _____” style marketing approach ahead of Nov.3. Time would seem to be of the essence for the selection, even though a Democrat is not likely to win the district.

SD 5 covers a broad swath of North Florida, including the whole of Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee and Union counties as well as a piece of western Marion County.