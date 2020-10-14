Connect with us

Headlines House Races — Tampa Bay

Margaret Good expresses optimism on MSNBC's Morning Joe

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Trailblazing transgender Senate candidate dies before election
Margaret Good seemed to be the Democratic savior in Vern Buchanan's seat. It's not working out that way.

Headlines

Margaret Good expresses optimism on MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Margaret Good takes her health care message to MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

on

Margaret Good, who is trying to unseat Republican Vern Buchanan in Florida’s CD 16, appeared Wednesday morning on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

She appeared with two other Democratic women congressional candidates – Hillary Scholten of Michigan and Dr. Christina Finello of Pennsylvania to speak on the state of their respective races.

“Our polling has us statistically tied with our opponent,” Good said. “We are working hard to flip this seat and bring accountability to Washington.”

Other polling has not been so optimistic for the challenger. A poll released two days ago by Data Targeting had Buchanan ahead 52%-37% with 9% undecided.

“People want to live in a healthy and in a safe, a civil society, and unfortunately that’s not where we are right now. People are sick, they’re financially insecure. They can’t look to the government because Trump is not taking this virus seriously,” Good said.

“Our current congressman, my opponent Vern Buchanan, has been named one of the most corrupt members of Congress five times. He is in lockstep with President (Donald) Trump. He voted to gut healthcare, to cut Medicare, to allow insurance companies to drop people with pre-existing conditions. We deserve so much better.”

Good said she believes health care is driving support her way.

“The seniors in this district, they aren’t having it. They have seen their friends get sick. They fear their own health, and they’re scared and isolated. And this is a district that is one of the oldest districts in the country. And that’s why we have seen this shift in voting,” she said.

“This is Trump’s path to re-election to the White House. If we stop him in Florida, we stop this chaos. We bring normalcy and decency back to this country.”

In this article:, ,
Written By

I have a 45-year career in newspapers, including nearly 42 years at The Tampa Tribune. Florida is wacky, wonderful, unpredictable and a national force. It's a treat to have a front-row seat for it all.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.