Equality Florida condemns ‘Trump Pride’ event as ‘desperate’

Equality Florida Action, the Sunshine State’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, is condemning “Trump Pride” — an event by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign designed to build support within the LGBTQ+ community.

The organization considers the events an “attempt by the Trump campaign to disguise their abhorrent record on LGBTQ issues,” and called the effort “desperate.”

“Donald Trump is the worst President the LGBTQ community has ever seen,” Equality Florida Action Executive Director Nadine Smith said in a news release. “This event is a pathetic attempt to hide his appalling record and it’s fooling no one. We are tired of Trump’s lies and our community understands a second term would be devastating.”

On Saturday afternoon, former national intelligence director Richard Grenell is set to speak at one such campaign event in Tampa at the Westshore Grand Hotel. Trump appointed Grenell, who is openly gay, as the national intelligence director from February through May of this year; he has since been replaced.

Despite his appointment, Trump’s relationship with the LGBTQ+ community has been contentious, following his appointments of numerous federal judges who opposed LGBTQ rights and rolled back federal protections for transgender people, according to the Associated Press. Also, the GOP has embraced its 2016 party platform anew for this year’s campaign, a document that “condemns the Supreme Court’s lawless ruling” that legalized same-sex marriage.

The organization has disseminated mailers against the Trump administration in regard to its relationship with the LGBTQ+ community.

The mailers highlight efforts the Trump administration has employed against the LGBTQ+ community, including actions like repealing Obama-Biden era protections for vulnerable LGBTQ+ youth, discharging and banning transgender military service members, as well as opposing federal laws to protect the LGBTQ+ community. The mailers also say the administration wants to give businesses the “right to discriminate” and is packing the Supreme Court with justices who could overthrow marriage equality.

The board of directors for Equality Florida Action unanimously endorsed Democrat Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in its first federal endorsement in its 23-year history. The board cited the candidates’ pro-LGBTQ+ record and their pledges to pass federal protections for LGBTQ people, reinstate Obama-Biden era protections for youth and overturn Trump’s ban on transgender service members.

“Our endorsement of a Biden-Harris ticket is a testament to the grave stakes of this election. The time is now to elect Joe Biden and we are ready to deliver him a win in Florida,” Smith said.

The latest poll from St. Pete Polls shows Biden holding a 2-point lead over Trump.

The spread, Biden with 49% and Trump with 47%, is within the poll’s margin of error. Yet it continues the strong consensus of polls over recent weeks that have mostly shown Biden leading in the Sunshine State by narrow margins. The previous St. Pete Polls survey, taken in September, had Biden up 50%-47%

This poll, commissioned by and paid for AARP Florida, was conducted through automated phone calls to 2,215 likely Florida voters Sunday and Monday, with a margin of error of just over 2 points.

While the overall result supports the continued observation that Biden is winning in Florida, breakdowns reveal some trends that may run counter to assumptions made and data cited by both campaigns.

Trump’s lead in the St. Pete Polls survey was 59% to 38% among voters 70 or older. Biden, on the other hand, is dominating the next-oldest age bracket broken out in the survey, with a 54%-43% advantage among voters ages 50-69. Biden also holds leads among young and middle-age voters.

The St. Pete Polls survey has Trump commanding the preference of White voters by a 57%-40% spread, a slight decline for Biden since the previous survey. Nor is Biden dominating Hispanic voters as his campaign had hoped. They’re breaking for Biden, but by a 54%-43% margin, providing much less than the 58%-60% that some have suggested he needs.