Back on campaign trail, Kamala Harris heads to Florida

The Democratic Vice Presidential nominee is headed to two Florida markets Monday.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will be in Orlando and Jacksonville to kick off early voting in the two metropolitan areas.

Further details about the itinerary are still to come, according to a Saturday advisory from the Joe Biden campaign. But the stops announced, especially the Jacksonville visit, seem to signal a renewed commitment from the campaign to send top-tier talent to the northern part of the state.

With the Donald Trump campaign having flooded the state with events, including the President’s rallies and surrogate show-ups to counter a spending advantage on television from the Democrats, Harris’ visit can be seen as a counter to the incumbent’s Sunshine State play.

The trip represents the resumption of Harris’ formal return to the campaign trail after her itinerary was waylaid by virus concerns.

The Biden campaign released a statement Thursday stressing that Harris herself had not had contact with the afflicted staffer, but the campaign was not taking any chances.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said last week the campaign “learned that two individuals involved in the campaign tested positive for COVID-19: a nonstaff flight crew member and Liz Allen, communications director to Sen. Harris.”

“Sen. Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days before their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine,” Dillon asserted, but travel was restricted “in an abundance of caution.”

Harris’ husband, meanwhile, will make his own three-stop swing to South Florida, with visits in voter-rich Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Broward Counties also on Monday. More details on those stops are forthcoming.

Though Emhoff’s itinerary is notable, also notable is the decision to send Harris to Jacksonville, for what will be her first visit as a candidate for Vice President to the Northeast Florida metropolis.

In recent days, decisions have been made to brand Harris with swing voters, with ads featuring her narration in heavy rotation on Jacksonville sports radio.

The Harris visit to Jacksonville follows up on a swing from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who visited on Saturday to speak about the Biden ticket’s commitment to racial equality, to help with a GOTV rally at Edward Waters College, and for a so-called “Salon Talk” conversation with Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville.