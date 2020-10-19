October gas prices easy on Floridians’ wallet

October has been a month of continuing sliding prices for gasoline in Florida, according to AAA Florida Auto Club data released Monday.

Prices at the pump dropped another 4 cents in the past week in the Sunshine State. The average price for a gallon of gasoline across Florida now stands at about $2.13. Prices at the pump have been dropping for nearly all of October, which has seen a total of a 7-cent decline since the month began, demonstrating 15 straight days of sliding gas prices.

There was a slight uptick in the first few days of October when the average price for a gallon of gas increased to $2.20 per gallon, but prices have plunged since.

Sliding gas prices have been the order at the pump for most of Florida since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the state in March. There was a resurgence in prices in late spring and early summer when it appeared as though the outbreak of COVID-19 was beginning to recede. But a rebound in infections and fatalities in the summer caused most Floridians to postpone or cancel travel.

AAA Florida officials don’t see any increase for gas prices coming any time in the immediate future.

“Pump prices should tick even lower this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA Florida. “Many Florida drivers began to see lower prices over the weekend. Considering the current level of wholesale prices, it’s likely the state average will sink to around $2.05 per gallon in the near future.”

The most expensive gasoline in the state by far could be found in West Palm Beach where the average is $2.25. The next most expensive market for gas in Florida could be found in Ocala at $2.17 per gallon followed by Homosassa Springs at $2.16.

Punta Gorda recorded the cheapest price for the average gallon of gas in the past week at $2.01 followed by Jacksonville and Fort Meyers, tied at $2.08.

Florida’s gas prices are below the national weekly average of $2.16 per gallon. The Sunshine State still has a weekly average gas price vastly below the average one year ago when it cost about $2.49 per gallon.