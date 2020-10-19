Alan Cohn rakes in more than $1 million in Q3, outraises Scott Franklin 2-1

In finance reports covering August and September, Democrat Alan Cohn raised double his opponent ScottFranklin as the two face off in the race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

In his third quarter finance report, Cohn brought in $1,075,154, a record fundraising quarter for CD 15. The previous record for a fundraising quarter in CD15 was $600,879, set by Kristen Carlson in 2018.

Cohn’s haul this quarter brings his total funds raised to $1,572,844.

Franklin, a Republican, raised $499,494 in Q3, bringing his total fundraising to $1,105,401. Franklin has contributed $400,000 in loans to his campaign as well.

Cohn is left with $412,058 cash on hand as he enters the final two weeks leading up to the General Election. Franklin is left with $282,728 cash on hand, but has $301,647 worth of debts and loans owed by the committee.

In Q3, Cohn received $661,379 in donations from individuals alone, and $79,500 from committees, including a handful of unions. Some donors include the International Union of Operating Engineers, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters PAC and the American Federation of Teachers.

Cohn also received a $235,029 transfer in Q3 from the House Victory Project, a joint fundraising committee.

Franklin collected $283,859 from individuals in Q3, and $179,100 from political committees. The Republican also reported $50,000 in loans made by himself to the campaign.

Franklin received contributions from the National Rifle Association PAC, Publix Supermarkets PAC and the American Bankers Association PAC.

Cohn also out spent Franklin, with the Democrat dishing out $701,484 and the Republican $339,262. Both candidates spent big on media marketing and postage.

The CD 13 seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, who lost to Franklin in the Aug. 18 GOP primary. Franklin is a Lakeland City Commissioner.

Cohn bested Rep. Adam Hattersley in the Democratic primary for a race that now no longer includes an incumbent.

The congressional district includes areas of Hillsborough County, Lake County and Polk County. The district leans red, with about 1,000 more Republicans registered than Democrats, but Cohn, and his party, see it ripe for flipping.

According to recent push polling for CD 15, without any information on the two candidates, Franklin led Cohn 49% to 42%; however, after given information about both candidates, positives and negatives, including Franklin’s position on Social Security and his support for President Donald Trump’s tax package, support shifted to Cohn’s favor at 48% to 47%.

Informed polls, often referred to as push polls, should be taken with a hefty dose of skepticism. The information provided to voters is often presented in a way meant to skew voter opinion.

However, they’re a key tool for campaigns to identify strategies. The Social Security and tax package information provided to voters in the poll shifted Cohn from -7 to +1 suggesting those are campaign talking points that could reach voters in the final weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 General Election