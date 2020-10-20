Connect with us

Andrew Gillum to host podcast tackling politics, culture and wellness

Gov. DeSantis takes COVID-19 victory lap at charter school, blasts teachers union

Gillum, plagued by personal challenges this year, is launching a new endeavor.

Former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is launching a new chapter. Gillum tweeted Tuesday he’s launching a new podcast, Real Talk with Andrew Gillum.

The podcast will run Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Quake Media.

“We’ll tackle the real stories and politics, news, culture, health and wellness and so much more. I’ll bring you inside my world, the causes that I’m passionate about, the personal challenges that I’ve faced and the real changes that I’d like to see happen in this great country of ours,” Gillum said in a one-minute video announcement. “I’ll be joined regularly by noteworthy guests, familiar contributors, long time friends and even members of my own family, hint hint.”

Gillum unsuccessfully ran for Governor in 2018, narrowly losing to now Gov. Ron DeSantis after a recount in the razor-thin election.

Gillum’s latest news will likely draw both praise and rebuke, with opinions falling along party lines.

Gillum stayed in the news this year with a pair of bombshell headlines. After running a statewide voter registration effort, Gillum found himself the subject of scandal when he was found in a South Florida hotel room where a friend was treated for an overdose.

The March incidentin which police responded to calls of a crystal meth overdose at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel, raised numerous questions about Gillum’s private life. He was found in the hotel room intoxicated and maintained he only consumed alcohol that night. The man who needed medical attention, Travis Dyson, was quickly revealed to be a reputed escort. Police released photos in April of bags apparently holding methamphetamines.

A photo was also leaked to the Central Florida Post that showed Gillum nude on the floor. The picture was shared on Twitter by actor James Woods, which prompted a brief suspension of the actor’s account. The veracity of the photo has been frequently questioned, but Gillum seemed to confirm its authenticity in a September interview on the “Tamron Hall Show.

“When that photo came out, I didn’t recognize the person on the floor,” Gillum said. “That was anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state. Unconscious, having given no consent, and someone decided to use a moment where I was literally lying in my own vomit.”

Gillum entered rehab for alcohol abuse shortly after the events unfolded. In July, he posted a video on Instagram saying that losing the Governor’s race in 2018 sent him into a depression.

In that same interview, Gillum came out as bisexual.

Prior to the hotel incident, Gillum had remained relevant in politics, often appearing as a contributor on CNN.

Florida Politics reporter Jacob Ogles contributed to this report.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

  1. TED KRUZE

    October 20, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Gillum should just disappear. He has self-destructed.

    At this point, if the Democrats have any near-term future in Florida – it will be with Nikki Fried. After Trump is obliterated on November 3rd, DeSycophantis will be on very thin ice in a very hot state – and the Dems should take advantage!

    GO, GO, NIKKI FRIED!

