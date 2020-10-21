Randolph Bracy will host ‘March to the Polls’ effort to highlight Ocoee Riots anniversary

Sen. Randolph Bracy, an Ocoee Democrat, is pushing a Saturday “March to the Polls” event in Orlando to put a spotlight on the 100-year anniversary of the Ocoee Riots.

“This notorious day was marked by horrific racial violence against African Americans who organized and exercised their right to vote,” explained Bracy in a release announcing the Saturday march.

“The notorious Election Day incident began when a prominent black citizen, Julius ‘July’ Perry, was lynched for attempting to exercise his right to vote. Ocoee’s African American population was forced to abandon their homes and property, or risk a fate similar to July Perry’s at the hands of a deputized mob and local government officials.”

Up to 60 African Americans were reportedly killed during the 1920 incident. Last Session, Bracy successfully pushed through a bill that explores how to ensure the 1920 incident is taught in Florida’s history classes. It will also seek to name parks and exhibits after the victims to honor their memory.

Bracy has dubbed the Ocoee Riots “the bloodiest day in American political history.”

Saturday’s event will take place at the SED Lawn located at 399 W Church Street in Orlando. According to Bracy’s office, there will also be musical performances, entertainment and more. The event will run from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

During the 2020 Session, Bracy also pushed a measure to provide reparations for descendants of the 1920 victims. Bracy’s bill would have provided descendants up to “$150,000 per individual who was killed, injured, or otherwise victimized” in the attack. Bracy argued the measure would “offer healing and closure to the individuals impacted by this painful legacy.”

That measure failed, though provisions pushing for additional education on the matter survived in a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in late June.

Bracy’s march will take place about one week before the official anniversary of the Ocoee Riots, which took place on Nov. 2, 1920.