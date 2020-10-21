Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

New Priorities USA/BlackPAC ad pitches Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Headlines Presidential

Poll shows Joe Biden hitting 50% support in Florida, Donald Trump slipping to 46%
Screen shot from Priorities USA ad "Gimme a Break."

Headlines

New Priorities USA/BlackPAC ad pitches Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Michael Bloomberg financed the ad.

on

A new Michael Bloomberg financed TV commercial will play throughout Florida offering a duet of comments from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The 30-second commercial “Gimme A Break” sets a fast pace, touching on issues from President Donald Trump being accused of fostering chaos, to the need for focus on higher-paying jobs for Americans, to affordable health care as “a right,” to fighting systematic racism.

Biden and Harris trade lines, suggesting they’re a partnership.

The add is produced by Priorities USA Action and BlackPAC, part of an ongoing $3.4 million TV advertising partnership in Florida specifically meant to reach Black voters in the state. It will run on cable and broadcast television in markets from Pensacola to Miami.

The ad buy is funded by Bloomberg’s $100 million investment in Florida.

“Even two weeks out from Election Day, Priorities’ focus is the same. We’re spending our money in places that solidify Joe Biden’s most likely path to victory. Florida remains an important part of that strategy,” Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, stated in a news release.

It starts, after footage of Trump’s infamous visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church in June and talk of chaos, with Trump declaring “It is what it is.”

“Gimme a break,” Biden replies. “If I have the honor of being your President, I’ll put your family first, creating millions and millions of good-paying jobs.”

Harris then takes her turn, saying, “nobody should have to work more than one job to be able to pay their rent.”

Such exchanges follow regarding health care and systemic racism, including images of peaceful Black Lives Matter protests.

“Black voters understand that the stakes for our community in this election couldn’t be higher,” said BlackPAC Executive Director Adrianne Shropshire. “Economic and racial justice are on the ballot, a just immigration system is on the ballot, as well as a path to a coronavirus recovery.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Donald Trump, Joe Biden deadlocked in Florida