Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Gov. DeSantis committee rakes in $235,000

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Micah Kubic: Amendment 4 strips Floridians of our own power. Vote ‘no.’
Image via AP.

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis committee rakes in $235,000

His fundraising apparatus had been idle during much of the spring and summer.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee raised another $235,000 last week, as it has resumed bringing in cash after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A newly filed finance report indicates the committee raised the $235,000 from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, after raising $200,000 earlier in the month and $60,000 in late September. The latest contributions included $75,000 from the Florida Prosperity Fund, a political committee with ties to Associated Industries of Florida; $50,000 from health insurer Humana; $50,000 from the managed-care firm Centene Management Co.; and $50,000 from Ygrene Energy Fund, Inc., according to the report.

DeSantis’ committee was largely idle from April through August, with new money coming from interest on a bank account during the period. As of last Friday, it had nearly $7.5 million in cash on hand.

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about Donald Trump’s rallies in Florida this Friday