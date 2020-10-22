Gov. DeSantis committee rakes in $235,000

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee raised another $235,000 last week, as it has resumed bringing in cash after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A newly filed finance report indicates the committee raised the $235,000 from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, after raising $200,000 earlier in the month and $60,000 in late September. The latest contributions included $75,000 from the Florida Prosperity Fund, a political committee with ties to Associated Industries of Florida; $50,000 from health insurer Humana; $50,000 from the managed-care firm Centene Management Co.; and $50,000 from Ygrene Energy Fund, Inc., according to the report.

DeSantis’ committee was largely idle from April through August, with new money coming from interest on a bank account during the period. As of last Friday, it had nearly $7.5 million in cash on hand.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.