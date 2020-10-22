Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Here's what you need to know about Mike Pence's planned rallies in Lakeland and Tallahassee

Headlines Presidential

Aide: Donald Trump tests negative for virus pre-debate

Headlines

Here’s what you need to know about Mike Pence’s planned rallies in Lakeland and Tallahassee

He’s stopping at two airports.

on

Here’s what you need to know about Vice President Mike Pence’s upcoming trip to Lakeland and Tallahassee

Where

The rally will be held at the Lakeland Linder International Airport, the Donald Trump campaign announced. Find directions here.

The Vice President then flies to the Tallahassee International Airport,

When

Doors open at the Lakeland airport at 1:30 p.m. More important, they close at 3 p.m. Pence is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. for the “Make America Great Again! Victory Rally.”

Attendees can start arriving at the Tallahassee event at 4:30 p.m., and must check in before 6:00 p.m. The Vice President will hit the stage a half-hour later, at 6:30 p.m.

Who

At both events, local GOP candidates for office are expected to share the stage. In Lakeland, that includes Congressional candidate Scott Franklin and state Senate candidate Danny Burgess, who are both running for open seats.

Messaging

The campaign promises an aggressive message about defending America as the administration faces the ballot on Nov. 3.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence are defending the American people from the socialist ideas of the radical left and standing up to left-wing extremists both at home and abroad,” a press announcement reads. “In contrast, Joe Biden has embraced his party’s far-left base and plans to impose a $4 trillion tax hike and his version of the Green New Deal, which would devastate the American economy.”

The trip to the Sunshine State comes as most pundits mark Florida a must-win for Trump and Pence to secure a second term.

Frequent Flyer

This marks Pence’s first trip to North Florida since July. The campaign originally teased a Jacksonville stop, but no such details were in the event announcement for Tallahassee and Lakeland stops.

RSVP

Registration is already open for the Lakeland and Tallahassee events at DonaldJTrump.com.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about Donald Trump’s rallies in Florida this Friday