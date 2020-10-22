Here’s what you need to know about Mike Pence’s planned rallies in Lakeland and Tallahassee

Here’s what you need to know about Vice President Mike Pence’s upcoming trip to Lakeland and Tallahassee

Where

The rally will be held at the Lakeland Linder International Airport, the Donald Trump campaign announced. Find directions here.

The Vice President then flies to the Tallahassee International Airport,

When

Doors open at the Lakeland airport at 1:30 p.m. More important, they close at 3 p.m. Pence is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. for the “Make America Great Again! Victory Rally.”

Attendees can start arriving at the Tallahassee event at 4:30 p.m., and must check in before 6:00 p.m. The Vice President will hit the stage a half-hour later, at 6:30 p.m.

Who

At both events, local GOP candidates for office are expected to share the stage. In Lakeland, that includes Congressional candidate Scott Franklin and state Senate candidate Danny Burgess, who are both running for open seats.

Messaging

The campaign promises an aggressive message about defending America as the administration faces the ballot on Nov. 3.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence are defending the American people from the socialist ideas of the radical left and standing up to left-wing extremists both at home and abroad,” a press announcement reads. “In contrast, Joe Biden has embraced his party’s far-left base and plans to impose a $4 trillion tax hike and his version of the Green New Deal, which would devastate the American economy.”

The trip to the Sunshine State comes as most pundits mark Florida a must-win for Trump and Pence to secure a second term.

Frequent Flyer

This marks Pence’s first trip to North Florida since July. The campaign originally teased a Jacksonville stop, but no such details were in the event announcement for Tallahassee and Lakeland stops.

RSVP

Registration is already open for the Lakeland and Tallahassee events at DonaldJTrump.com.