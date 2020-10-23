Connect with us

In the Villages, it's Pam Bondi against Hunter Biden again

America First Action pushing more ads hitting Joe Biden on taxes
Pam Bondi

The former Vice President’s son continues to be a campaign punching bag.

on

Pam Bondi, the state’s former Attorney General, was one of many Republican luminaries on hand Friday in the Villages to see another Donald Trump rally in Central Florida.

Bondi, who has been one of the President’s staunchest supporters, was a featured speaker at this summer’s Republican National Convention.

The topic then: Democrat Joe Biden‘s son and questionable business dealings, which Bondi contended saw Biden “swindling” America.

With Hunter Biden back in the news, Bondi was able to call back previously expressed concerns about the Biden family in what were brief remarks Friday afternoon ahead of the President’s speech in The Villages.

Bondi, who was part of the President’s Impeachment defense team, ruefully recalled how, in January, she had to “sit and defend the President as they tried to impeach him.”

“My part was handling Hunter Biden,” Bondi noted, who spotlighted former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski‘s testimony.

“If you haven’t heard [Bobulinski], who was partners with Hunter Biden, you need to go back and watch,” Bondi said. “He was in the room. He met with Joe Biden he said, about money for China. That would be the communist People’s Republic of China that they were doing business with.”

The Hunter Biden/Tony Bobulinski ties were a frequent flashpoint in the debate Thursday evening between Democrat Biden and President Trump, with the incumbent exploiting Biden’s obvious discomfort with the topic.

After the event, Trump operatives pointed to Biden’s handling of those questions as one of many reasons the President won the debate.

Senior advisor Jason Miller said on a Friday call with press that it was a “priority” to “remind voters that he’s the outsider, a reformer,” compared to Biden, a “47-year creature of the swamp.”

Biden “failed to push back” on the Bobulinski claims, Miller noted, with Trump having the former VP “dead to rights” on “foreign corruption allegations.”

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

