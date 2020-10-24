Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Donald Trump bets Joe Biden's fracking flip flop freaks out voters

Headlines Presidential

Donald Trump to vote early, hit three states; Joe Biden back to Pennsylvania

Headlines

Donald Trump bets Joe Biden’s fracking flip flop freaks out voters

Democrat Biden has struggled to fix a fracking position.

on

If you tuned into President Donald Trump‘s rallies Friday in the Villages and Pensacola, you likely remember Trump talking about fracking.

Though the issue isn’t always top of the list in Florida, where other environmental concerns such as sea level rise and potential offshore drilling crowd it out, fracking does resonate through other battlegrounds.

Democrat Joe Biden floundered when talking fracking during Thursday night’s debate with the President, and the Trump campaign doesn’t want to let voters forget.

“Biden said he is going to “transition out of (fracking) by 2025”. I hope Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, North Dakota, and all of the rest were listening last night. High energy prices, massive jobs losses,” the President tweeted Friday.

To that end, a new stretch run ad buy, will debut in Pennsylvania, but likely head to a cable buy near you if this spot resonates at all.

The 30-second spot focuses on Jennifer, a White female fracking engineer, who describes both the “intense job” she does and the intense fear she has that Joe Biden will take that job away.

“Pennsylvania is a fossil fuel state. It will be devastating,” warns the oracular engineer. “The end of a lot of livelihoods.”

Biden, in the manner of many a Democratic General Election candidate, has had to reconcile the positions one takes to get through a crowded primary field with the positions palatable to low-information swing voters. Fracking isn’t the only issue on which he’s had that challenge. However, it’s one Trump World has bet on big league.

“While President Trump proposes pro-growth policies to deliver the Great American Comeback and maintain energy independence, Joe Biden would happily sacrifice millions of good, blue-collar jobs in the oil and gas industry to appease his radical base,” the campaign asserts in the media release accompanying the spot.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about Donald Trump’s rallies in Florida this Friday