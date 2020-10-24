Donald Trump bets Joe Biden’s fracking flip flop freaks out voters

If you tuned into President Donald Trump‘s rallies Friday in the Villages and Pensacola, you likely remember Trump talking about fracking.

Though the issue isn’t always top of the list in Florida, where other environmental concerns such as sea level rise and potential offshore drilling crowd it out, fracking does resonate through other battlegrounds.

Democrat Joe Biden floundered when talking fracking during Thursday night’s debate with the President, and the Trump campaign doesn’t want to let voters forget.

“Biden said he is going to “transition out of (fracking) by 2025”. I hope Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, North Dakota, and all of the rest were listening last night. High energy prices, massive jobs losses,” the President tweeted Friday.

To that end, a new stretch run ad buy, will debut in Pennsylvania, but likely head to a cable buy near you if this spot resonates at all.

The 30-second spot focuses on Jennifer, a White female fracking engineer, who describes both the “intense job” she does and the intense fear she has that Joe Biden will take that job away.

“Pennsylvania is a fossil fuel state. It will be devastating,” warns the oracular engineer. “The end of a lot of livelihoods.”

Biden, in the manner of many a Democratic General Election candidate, has had to reconcile the positions one takes to get through a crowded primary field with the positions palatable to low-information swing voters. Fracking isn’t the only issue on which he’s had that challenge. However, it’s one Trump World has bet on big league.

“While President Trump proposes pro-growth policies to deliver the Great American Comeback and maintain energy independence, Joe Biden would happily sacrifice millions of good, blue-collar jobs in the oil and gas industry to appease his radical base,” the campaign asserts in the media release accompanying the spot.