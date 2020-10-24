Poll shows Kaylee Tuck a heavy favorite in HD 55

Republican Kaylee Tuck appears to face an easy path to the statehouse, according to a new survey from St. Pete Polls.

If the Nov. 3 election were held today, 63% of likely voters in House District 55 would bubble the Sebring attorney’s name. Around 30% would pick Democrat Linda Tripp. Only 7% remain undecided or won’t disclose their choice.

Pollsters report a 4.4% margin of error. Tuck’s 33-percentage-point edge comfortably clears that three times over.

About 53% of voters have already voted in the House race, and while Tuck’s lead isn’t so massive there, she still enjoys a 53% to 41% lead on Tripp. That’s especially notable as 67% of likely Democratic voters in the district and 72% of independents already cast their ballots, but only 40% of Republicans have already locked in their vote. About 53% of Republicans voters plan to vote in person.

Notably, St. Pete Polls accurately predicted Tuck would win in HD 55 in the Republican primary over Ned Hancock, who significantly outspent her.

Her lead won’t be a huge surprise paying attention to this heavily Republican district. She’s running to succeed retiring Rep. Cary Pigman, an Avon Park Republican who won with 66% of the vote over Democrat Audrey Asciutto two years ago.

And it doesn’t seem as if Donald Trump will serve as a drag, as polls suggest is occurring in other places. The President enjoys exactly the same level of support as Tuck in the Heartland district, leading with 66% of the vote to Joe Biden‘s 33% there. He won 65% of the vote in this district when he faced Hillary Clinton in 2016.

That’s important for the Republican’s reelection effort, as he only won statewide by 1 point four years ago. Most national pundits agree the President must win his home state to secure a second term, and it will likely take more than just his own vote to do it.

The expansive and rural HD 55, which has every roadside peppered with Trump signs, looks like it will deliver for Republicans, as it has before. Gov. Ron DeSantis won 67% of the vote here in 2018, as did Sen. Rick Scott.

More than 60% of voters in the district still approve of DeSantis’ job performance, with 30% disapproving and 10% unsure.

Overall, the rural voters in the Florida Heartland remain content with GOP leadership at all levels.