Barack Obama to follow up Miami visit with rally in Orlando

Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Orlando Tuesday to urge Floridians to back his former Vice President in this year’s presidential contest.

Obama has increased his efforts to stump for Joe Biden as voters continue to cast their ballots in Florida and around the nation. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Biden’s presidential campaign has not announced any further details for Obama’s Orlando visit. On Saturday, Obama spoke at a socially-distanced car rally in Miami on behalf of Biden. Obama laid into the tenure of President Donald Trump during the speech, criticizing him for multiple controversies during his first term.

“You wouldn’t tolerate it from a co-worker, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a high school principal, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a family member,” Obama said.

“‘Florida man’ wouldn’t even do this stuff. Why are we accepting it from the President of the United States?”

Biden himself held a car rally in Broward County earlier this month as well. That structure has been adopted to protect attendees amid the COVID-19 outbreak. President Trump, in contrast, has continued to hold large rallies with attendees closely packed together. Those events have mostly moved outside.

A recent St. Pete Polls survey of the presidential contest in Florida showed Biden with a 2-point advantage over Trump. That 49%-47% lead is within the poll’s margin of error. The battle for Florida is expected to come down to the wire, though a Biden win here would all but ensure his victory in the 2020 race.

In addition to Obama’s escalated campaign stops, Democrats are also boosting Obama’s presence on the airwaves. This past week, the Democratic National Committee shifted a digital ad featuring the former President to Miami markets. The 30-second ad will expand to other Florida markets as well.

Obama won Florida in both 2008 and 2012 before Trump took the state in 2016.