Here is the 2020 edition of The INFLUENCE 100: The most influential people in Florida politics

“You’ve guaranteed there will be an INFLUENCE Magazine for another two years.”
That’s what one of the members of the INFLUENCE 100 told me after the first listing of the most influential people in Florida politics was published four years ago. This person’s point to me was that by creating a “Fortune 500 of Florida politics,” we had instantly made our fledgling magazine relevant.
I didn’t know if I believed that. Not until another member of the list — a prominent lobbyist — told me about executives of a major corporation who were considering changing their roster of contracted lobbyists.
The in-house lobbyist who managed the team pushed back against the executives’ meddling by taking out the INFLUENCE 100 edition of the magazine, showing it to the executives and asking them to show him the lobbyists the execs wanted to hire. On those pages were some of the members of his existing team.
That, my friends, is influence. And that is what this magazine — and especially this edition (our 17th!) — is all about.
But influence is a commodity that’s hard to define. The old adage that “you’ll know it when you see it” doesn’t apply to influence because, in many ways, those who wield influence don’t often want to be seen at work.
That’s what’s special about the INFLUENCE 100.
There are no elected officials or agency heads on the list. That’s for two reasons: the first being that, of course, the Governor of Florida is the most influential person in the state. The second is that the power of most officeholders is with their position and (mostly) they don’t take it with them once they leave.
Instead, the INFLUENCE 100 includes all the other masters of the universe: The Players, The Thought Leaders, The Lobbyists, The Titans, The Counselors, The Media, The Industry Leaders, The Advocates, The Wonks, and The Legends.
The original inspiration for the INFLUENCE 100 was Time Magazine’s annual list of the most influential people in the world, which, rather than ranking them, also breaks down its list into sectors.
The INFLUENCE 100’s two favorite aspects for me — beyond the parlor games it inspires — are the superb photographs that accompany many of the profiles, and that those bios were written by the subjects’ peers, competitors, and admirers. After all, who knows the 100 better?
Since this is the third edition of the INFLUENCE 100, it’s almost as interesting to consider who is no longer on the list as well as who is making a repeat appearance. About 60% of the latest list is the same as in 2018 but, still, a lot of room opened up on the rankings, especially because it’s a presidential election year in the midst of a pandemic.
And, as it was with the first two editions, this is MY list. I’m responsible for the facepalming, out-of-left-field choices, as well as the glaring sins of omission. I’m the one who initially decided not to rank the list. I’m the one who moved so-and-so from the “100” section to the honorable mentions.
Beyond the INFLUENCE 100, this is a really, really important edition of the magazine. You’ll notice that we made a concerted effort to ‘take off our blinders’ and diversify who is featured throughout the magazine.
There’s just a slew of news and notes and insights and features about what we think is the most politically active and interesting state in the country.
Hopefully, with this third edition of the INFLUENCE 100, we’ve done more than guarantee another two years for our little publication.
Here is the 2020 list of the INFLUENCE 100:
Jon Adrabi
Mat Bahl
Pat Bainter
Amy Baker
Tim Baker
Brian Ballard
Rodney Baretto
Heather Barker
Sarah Bascom
Katie Betta
Brewster Bevis
James Blair
Ron Book
Carol Bracy
Paul Bradshaw
David Browning
Dean Cannon
Kevin Cate
Kelly Cohen
Robert Coker
Rachel Cone
Michael Corcoran
John Couris
Ben Crump
Ana Cruz
Casey DeSantis
Matt Dixon
Carol Dover
Erik Eikenberg
Alia Faraj-Johnson
Gary Fineout
Ben Gibson
Aminda Marques Gonzalez
Marion Hammer
Jeff Hartley
Adam Hasner
Alex Heckler
Mori Hosseini
Ryan Houck
Nick Iarossi
Erin Isaac
Yolanda Cash Jackson
Christina Johnson
David Johnson
Eric Johnson
Marva Johnson
Dara Kam
Mark Kaplan
Fred Karlinsky
Shad Khan
Troy Kinsey
John Kirtley
Syd Kitson
Ron LaFace
Jackie Lee
Steve Marin
Scott Maxwell
Brian May
Tracy Mayernick
Darrick McGhee
Desmond Meade
Kathy Mears
Collier Merrill
Carlos Migoya
Glenna Milberg
Nate Monroe
Karen Moore
John Morgan
Rosemary O’Hara
Anthony Pedicini
Peter Penrod
Ryan Petty
Fred Piccolo
Tom Piccolo
Sean Pittman
Emmett Reed
Marc Reichelderfer
Joy Reid
Bo Rivard
Kim Rivers
Bill Rubin
Chris Ruddy
Ron Sachs
Steve Schale
Eric Silagy
Stephanie Smith
Nadine Smith
Shane Strum
Ryan Tyson
Christian Ulvert
Jason Unger
Steve Vancore
Jeff Vinik
Ashley Walker
Nancy Watkins
Will Weatherford
Susie Wiles
Mark Wilson
Rick Wilson
Joe York
Skylar Zander
Andy madtes
October 25, 2020 at 8:10 pm
I have a few for you.
Mike Williams
Josh Zivolitch
Jacqui Carmona
Wendi Walsh
Heline O’brian
They get up every day fight for ordinary citizens and they don’t get paid as much as the list you all printed!!!
Palmer Tom
October 25, 2020 at 8:58 pm
I’ve never heard of most of these folks. Just confirms a shadow government in this state.