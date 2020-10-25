Ivanka Trump set to stump for her father in Sarasota

President Donald Trump‘s daughter, Ivanka Trump, will be in Sarasota Tuesday to stump for her father just one week before the Nov. 3 voting deadline.

Ivanka Trump will appear at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota at approximately 1:30 p.m. Doors open for the event at noon on Tuesday.

Trump campaign events have largely shirked social distancing guidelines as he tries to rally support among voters already casting their ballots here in Florida and around the country.

A Saturday night appearance by Vice President Mike Pence in Tallahassee continued that trend of ignoring health recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pence’s visit came as news broke Saturday that several Pence aides had tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s unclear what safety measures will be in place for the Ivanka Trump event Tuesday. Those looking to attend can register by sharing their information with the Trump campaign here.

Her Sarasota stop comes less than a week after she visited nearby Lee County for a Wednesday rally in Fort Myers. Ivanka Trump, who was hired by her father to serve as a senior adviser during his presidency, defended his pursuit of a second term and backed Trump’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Endless lockdowns are not a strategy,” she said. “The Republican Party is the party for safe re-openings.”

Several of Trump’s children have actively served as surrogates during his reelection effort. Ivanka’s visit will also come the same day former President Barack Obama is set to visit Orlando on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Recent polls have shown a tight between Biden and Trump. A St. Pete Polls survey gave Biden a 2-point advantage in Florida at 49%-47%. Sunday morning, a new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll showed similar results, with Biden leading Trump 50%-48% in the Sunshine State.

Trump won Florida in 2016, defeating then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by just over 1 point.