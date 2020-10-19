Ivanka Trump to visit Fort Myers for MAGA rally

Ivanka Trump will rally the party faithful for her father in Fort Myers on Wednesday.

The presidential advisor — and the only one of President Donald Trump’s children working in his administration — will appear at a Southwest Florida “Make America Great Again” rally.

“I’m excited to speak with the great people of Florida on Wednesday to make the case for four more years of President Trump. His policies are putting Floridians first — cutting taxes, slashing drug prices, increasing access to affordable childcare, advancing school choice, and funding our military,” Ivanka Trump said.

“President Trump has fought everyday for the hardworking people of Florida and will continue to do so in his second term.“

She will appear at Top Rocker Field at Six Bends, an outdoor venue near Southwest Florida International Airport and a regional Harley-Davidson dealership. The venue hosts up to 5,000. Those wishing to go to the 1 p.m. rally may RSVP here.

The stop comes less than a week after the President himself stopped in Fort Myers for an invitation-only event last Friday at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

It shows the importance of Southwest Florida, a Republican stronghold, in the older Trump’s reelection campaign. Trump in 2016 beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in Lee County by more than 20 percentage points on his way to winning the state by just 1 point. His 66,643-vote edge in the county constituted 59% of his statewide 112,911-vote margin of victory alone.

With Florida a must-win state for the Republican ticket again this year, that shows the need to run up the score in Southwest Florida again.

Polls show a tight race, with the President typically trailing Democrat Joe Biden this go-around.

The President’s adult progeny have served as powerful surrogates for a campaign built almost entirely on the larger-than-life character’s personal brand.

Ivanka Trump, often considered the most likely of his children to be grooming herself for a run for office, has often served as a moderating voice within the conservative administration. That could make her a powerful figure in any attempt to win over independents in America’s largest purple state.

Donald Trump, Jr., meanwhile, has developed a separate political profile closely tied to staunch conservatives. He appeared in Florida twice last week, most recently as part of the Fighters Against Socialism” tour alongside Sen. Marco Rubio. Eric Trump, the President’s middle son, also appeared in Jacksonville earlier this month.