Lara Trump to rally father-in-law’s Florida supporters Tuesday

Lara Trump will host three events in Florida on Tuesday in support of her father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

Lara Trump will begin kick off her trip with a rally in Cocoa before crossing the state for events in Panama City Beach and Pensacola to share the President’s campaign message. Tuesday is the one-week mark before Election Day on Nov. 3.

At 12 p.m. Eastern, Lara Trump will visit Sterling Stables in Cocoa for a “Make America Great Again!” rally. At 2:30 p.m. Central, she will host another rally at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort in Panama City Beach. Then at 6 p.m. Central, she will make the second Trump appearance in Pensacola in five days with an “Evangelicals for Trump” event.

Tickets for the Cocoa, Panama City Beach and Pensacola events are available online.

Lara Trump is married to the President’s second son, Eric.

The President, his family and campaign surrogates in recent weeks have frequently visited the Sunshine State, a must-win battleground if he hopes to attain four more years in office. On Friday, he held rallies at The Villages and Pensacola. Vice President Mike Pence stumped for the President in Lakeland and Tallahassee Saturday.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s campaign has made their own push for the state’s 29 electoral votes. On Monday, his running mate, Kamala Harris, kicked off early voting in Orlando and Jacksonville. Biden himself held a car rally in Broward County earlier this month as well.

And as Lara Trump travels the state, former President Barack Obama will urge voters in Orlando to support his former Vice President.

Recent polls show Biden ahead in the Sunshine State. The Real Clear Politics polling average currently gives him a 1.5-point advantage in the state. Meanwhile FiveThirtyEight gives him a 67% chance to win and expects a 2.4-point margin, slight recoveries since last week.