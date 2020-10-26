Connect with us

Joe Biden to visit Broward, Hillsborough counties on Thursday

Ivanka Trump set to stump for her father in Sarasota

Joe Biden to visit Broward, Hillsborough counties on Thursday

Further details have yet to be released.

Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign announced plans to visit Florida on Thursday.

The former Vice President will appear in Broward County, a Democratic stronghold in the largest swing state where Biden has already visited in an effort to run up South Florida turnout.

He will also campaign the same day in Tampa, where Hillsborough County Democratic leaders have built up an historic lead in voter registration.

Polls show Biden with a lead in Florida, but a narrow one. With 29 electoral votes, the Sunshine State still enjoys high esteem as a top prize in the Presidential race. It’s why both Biden and President Donald Trump have made many a visit to Florida already and will continue to do so in the remaining days before the Presidential election.

Most national pundits see Florida as a must-win state for Trump to secure a second term. He did win the state four years ago by just over 1 percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The campaign has not released details on either visit. Usually such information is closely guarded for security reasons by the Secret Service.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

2 Comments

  1. Sonja Fitch

    October 26, 2020 at 7:36 am

    Any one with pre-existing conditions, only Joe and the Democrats
    shall demand and assure the coverage ! The goptrump DEATH cult shall have policies that shall kill millions of Americans! Vote Democrat up and down ballot!

  2. Ocean Joe

    October 26, 2020 at 8:59 am

    These horn-honking rallies are kind of sad. Dont want to see mobs of yahoos without masks, but … the drive-in speech peppered with bleats from Priuses and minivans will be an interesting footnote in the annals of alternative campaigning.

