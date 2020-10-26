Joe Biden to visit Broward, Hillsborough counties on Thursday

Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign announced plans to visit Florida on Thursday.
The former Vice President will appear in Broward County, a Democratic stronghold in the largest swing state where Biden has already visited in an effort to run up South Florida turnout.
He will also campaign the same day in Tampa, where Hillsborough County Democratic leaders have built up an historic lead in voter registration.
Polls show Biden with a lead in Florida, but a narrow one. With 29 electoral votes, the Sunshine State still enjoys high esteem as a top prize in the Presidential race. It’s why both Biden and President Donald Trump have made many a visit to Florida already and will continue to do so in the remaining days before the Presidential election.
Most national pundits see Florida as a must-win state for Trump to secure a second term. He did win the state four years ago by just over 1 percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The campaign has not released details on either visit. Usually such information is closely guarded for security reasons by the Secret Service.
Sonja Fitch
October 26, 2020 at 7:36 am
Any one with pre-existing conditions, only Joe and the Democrats
shall demand and assure the coverage ! The goptrump DEATH cult shall have policies that shall kill millions of Americans! Vote Democrat up and down ballot!
Ocean Joe
October 26, 2020 at 8:59 am
These horn-honking rallies are kind of sad. Dont want to see mobs of yahoos without masks, but … the drive-in speech peppered with bleats from Priuses and minivans will be an interesting footnote in the annals of alternative campaigning.