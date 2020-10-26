Joe Biden to visit Broward, Hillsborough counties on Thursday

Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign announced plans to visit Florida on Thursday.

The former Vice President will appear in Broward County, a Democratic stronghold in the largest swing state where Biden has already visited in an effort to run up South Florida turnout.

He will also campaign the same day in Tampa, where Hillsborough County Democratic leaders have built up an historic lead in voter registration.

Polls show Biden with a lead in Florida, but a narrow one. With 29 electoral votes, the Sunshine State still enjoys high esteem as a top prize in the Presidential race. It’s why both Biden and President Donald Trump have made many a visit to Florida already and will continue to do so in the remaining days before the Presidential election.

Most national pundits see Florida as a must-win state for Trump to secure a second term. He did win the state four years ago by just over 1 percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The campaign has not released details on either visit. Usually such information is closely guarded for security reasons by the Secret Service.