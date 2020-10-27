Connect with us

Here's what you need to know about Ivanka Trump's Tuesday trip to Sarasota

In a new ad campaign, Ivanka Trump tells 18 million unemployed Americans to ‘find something new’ to do. Image via AP.

Be prepared if you plan to go.

on

Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior advisor to President Donald Trump, will visit Sarasota on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know about the visit.

Where

The event will take place at Nathan Benderson Park, near the Manatee-Sarasota county line and just off Interstate-75 behind The Mall at University Town Center.

When

The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., with doors opening at noon.

Frequent Flyer

This marks the second visit in a week by the President’s daughter to Southwest Florida. She visited Fort Myers just last week. Both times, she set up events at venues near an airport, so don’t necessarily expect any lingering or mingling.

The Presidential progeny has appeared in Florida enough in the build-up to the election Democrats are razzing her in statements.

“We’ve heard Ivanka Trump’s stump speech enough times to know that she won’t be coming to Florida on Tuesday to tell us the truth about her father’s record in office,” said Terrie Rizzo, Florida Democratic Party chair.

High Stakes

While Trump is the only major guest advertised, Sarasota happens to be home to some of the state’s most powerful lawmakers and donors. Joe Gruters, Republican Party of Florida chair, represents the region in the state Senate.

“It’s going to be amazing, a great event,” Gruters predicted about the upcoming rally.

The area delivered strong for Trump in 2016, and there’s plenty of politicos with a lot riding on the line who want to duplicate that success on Nov. 3.

RSVP

Tickets are still available at DonaldJTrump.com. Tickets will be tied to mobile phone numbers, with one ticket available per phone. All tickets are available on a first come first serve basis.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. warren benton

    October 27, 2020 at 1:09 am

    I am
    the Prophet Elias spoken of in Malachi 4:5-6 with a message from Yahshua The Son of God with Power to move mountains I am here on behalf of Mrs. Luna district 13 Congress.She will win hands down and begin a “very spectacular” and vaunted career as a “Brazen Warrior” for Justice as well as Peace and properity. Do her “GOOD”
    and Christ will be with you as well as her. Tell her I said “you are one of the 12 stones Elias rebuilt the alter of God that had been torn down with. Before He called down Fire from Heaven on the sacrifice he had prepared on the Alter of God. May all the blessing and promises God gave to Abraham and his “Seed” which was Christ come to all of you who love The Lord.

    In The Name of “Yahweh”

    The Man from Durango

    Reply

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

