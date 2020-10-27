Here’s what you need to know about Ivanka Trump’s Tuesday trip to Sarasota

Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior advisor to President Donald Trump, will visit Sarasota on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know about the visit.

Where

The event will take place at Nathan Benderson Park, near the Manatee-Sarasota county line and just off Interstate-75 behind The Mall at University Town Center.

When

The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., with doors opening at noon.

Frequent Flyer

This marks the second visit in a week by the President’s daughter to Southwest Florida. She visited Fort Myers just last week. Both times, she set up events at venues near an airport, so don’t necessarily expect any lingering or mingling.

The Presidential progeny has appeared in Florida enough in the build-up to the election Democrats are razzing her in statements.

“We’ve heard Ivanka Trump’s stump speech enough times to know that she won’t be coming to Florida on Tuesday to tell us the truth about her father’s record in office,” said Terrie Rizzo, Florida Democratic Party chair.

High Stakes

While Trump is the only major guest advertised, Sarasota happens to be home to some of the state’s most powerful lawmakers and donors. Joe Gruters, Republican Party of Florida chair, represents the region in the state Senate.

“It’s going to be amazing, a great event,” Gruters predicted about the upcoming rally.

The area delivered strong for Trump in 2016, and there’s plenty of politicos with a lot riding on the line who want to duplicate that success on Nov. 3.

RSVP

Tickets are still available at DonaldJTrump.com. Tickets will be tied to mobile phone numbers, with one ticket available per phone. All tickets are available on a first come first serve basis.