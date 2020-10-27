Survey shows tight contest between Jim Bonfiglio, Mike Caruso in HD 89

A new survey from St. Pete Polls gives Democratic candidate Jim Bonfiglio a 1-point edge over Republican Rep. Mike Caruso in the House District 89 race.

The poll has Bonfiglio leading Caruso 45%-44%, with the remaining batch of voters either undecided or unwilling to reveal their preference. That’s in line with an early October version, which gave Bonfiglio a 2-point lead.

The results are once again well within the poll’s 5.4% margin of error, but it’s no surprise Caruso is in for a fight as he looks to secure a second term representing the district. Caruso won the open seat over Bonfiglio in 2018 by just 32 votes out of more than 78,000 cast.

He has also faced a significant battle in the money game this time around. Bonfiglio is appealing to out-of-state donors to help push him over the edge in the rematch this Nov. 3. Caruso has still raised more outside cash, but both hold similar cash totals for the campaign’s final stretch.

Bonfiglio held just over $35,000 on Oct. 16, the close of the most recent finance report submitted to the Florida Division of Elections. Caruso retains close to $32,000. Both candidates surpassed six figures in terms of spending during the most recent two-week period.

The new St. Pete Polls survey ran Saturday and Sunday.

Bonfiglio is well ahead among individuals who have already voted. He leads 55%-33% with that group. Among those still planning to vote, Caruso has a 63%-28% edge, suggesting a tightening race.

The survey also took a look at the presidential contest inside HD 89. Democratic nominee Joe Biden holds a comfortable lead, as he tops Donald Trump 54%-43%. That’s down from the last time St. Pete Polls sampled the district. Its early October survey had Biden up 14 points.

Also, Gov. Ron DeSantis is underwater in the district with a minus-5 approval rating. More than 49% disapprove of his job performance while more than 44% approve.

HD 89 runs up the coast of Palm Beach County and is home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, which now serves as the President’s primary residence. That’s made the district a focus of Democratic groups looking to send a message to the President as they seek to oust him from the White House.