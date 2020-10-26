Connect with us

Here's what you need to know about Barack Obama's Orlando visit

Barack Obama weighs in on 2018 races.

Or at least what we know.

on

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Joe Biden on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Where

We’ll let you know. Other than the city, the campaign hasn’t announced.

When

Yeah, that too.

Parking Pass

But don’t worry, you won’t need seats. This will be a drive-in rally, much like events held by Obama already at the Florida International University Biscayne Bay campus in North Miami.

At that event, the former Commander in Chief spoke to occupants of 228 parked cars, who honked instead of cheering.

Surprises in store?

Obama did greet individual voters, just in unannounced stops. He made a surprise visit to Miami Springs.

There he grabbed a mask and a megaphone and told individuals about the high stakes that come with winning Florida’s electoral votes. “If you bring Florida home, this thing’s over,” he said, according to the Miami Herald.

So don’t be surprised if the Democratic leader goes into some deep blue communities to mobilize whatever Democrats haven’t already voted by mail.

Repeat performance

Of course, the last time Biden appeared on the General Election ballot in Florida, he shared the top of the ticket with Obama. The Former President won Florida in 2008 by 3 percentage points, a Florida landslide. In 2012, Obama-Biden won again, but by just 1 point. He’d like to lift Biden to victory in the state again.

