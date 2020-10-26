Nikki Fried says Republicans are breaking ranks with Donald Trump

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Monday suggested that Republican voters in Florida are breaking ranks with President Donald Trump at the polls.

“A Republican ballot doesn’t mean that they’re voting for Trump,” she told MSNBC. “About every three out of four Republican voters that I’ve spoken to and NPAs are voting for Joe Biden.”

Fried’s remarks are in response to the surge of Republican voters turning out during Florida’s in-person early voting period.

Democrats for weeks had reveled in achieving a historic lead over Republicans through vote-by-mail ballots. Now, however, Republicans have begun to turn the tide.

As of Monday morning, Republicans led Democrats in early voting by more than 254,000 votes cast. In all, however, Democrats remain ahead by more than 354,000 votes cast with less than eight days before Election Day.

“So just because those numbers are getting close, we still have a very large vote gain here in the state and I imagine that will continue to increase as we get into Election Day,” Fried explained.

Fried, who is the state’s top elected Democrat, suggested that it is senior, conservative-leaning voters who are tossing the towel on the GOP ticket.

She pointed to Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic among the many reasons they will vote for Biden.

“These individuals haven’t seen their children, their grandchildren,” Fried said. “They’re having to deal with COVID every single day of their lives and don’t have leadership that is taking their health and their safety as a priority.”

Florida is widely considered a must-win swing state for Trump and will remain a battleground through Election Day.

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday will travel to Orlando in support of Biden and Kamala Harris.

There, he is expected to “encourage Floridians to make a plan to vote early,” a news release said.

Early voting ends Nov. 1 in Florida.