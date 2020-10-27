Connect with us

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay tests positive for COVID-19

'America's most popular Governor' underwater in new polling
Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay tests positive for COVID-19

McKinlay said she found out about the test results Monday night.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay says she tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night.

McKinlay made the announcement with on Twitter.

“For months, we have been taking the best precautions possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I am proud of those efforts, but nothing is a 100% guarantee,” McKinlay wrote.

“After receiving a COVID test yesterday, I learned late last night that I am positive. I am quarantined per CDC guidelines and am working with our contact tracers. I feel tired, but I think we all do at this point in 2020! Other than feeling lethargic and a bit achy, I am thankfully showing no other symptoms. Thanks for your kind thoughts.”

McKinlay won a spot on the Palm Beach County Commission in 2014. She also flirted with a run for the seat in Florida’s 18th Congressional District before dropping her bid. McKinlay served as Palm Beach County Mayor from 2017-2018.

Her positive test comes after Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg tested positive for COVID-19 in July. Several officials in South Florida — which has served as the virus hotspot — have now contracted COVID-19. That includes U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, state Rep. Shevrin Jones and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

All of those individuals have since recovered. McKinlay is the first member of the seven-member Palm Beach County Commission to test positive.

Yesterday’s state COVID-19 report showed nearly 3,400 more confirmed cases and an additional 20 deaths. The positivity rate, which is the share of tests coming back positive, has shown signs of rising in recent weeks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ office noted that the push to reopen the state could be contributing to an increased spread of the virus. Still, as of now, Florida is far off its highs seen during the spike in June and July.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

2 Comments

  1. S.B. ANTHONY

    October 27, 2020 at 11:01 am

    “Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office noted that the push to reopen the state could be contributing to an increased spread of the virus.”

    Duh! Reckless endangerment confession in broad daylight.

    They’re just scorching the earth now before the ride away from the rape and pillage
    of the country.

  2. Sonja Fitch

    October 27, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Desantis is doing the bidding of the paranoid delusional sociopath liar Trump! Desantis is willingly criminally negligent in exposing and using Floridians for Nazi Herd Immunity! Recall Desantis the killer of old sick and young and every thing in between !

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

