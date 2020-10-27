Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay tests positive for COVID-19

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay says she tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night.

McKinlay made the announcement with on Twitter.

“For months, we have been taking the best precautions possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I am proud of those efforts, but nothing is a 100% guarantee,” McKinlay wrote.

“After receiving a COVID test yesterday, I learned late last night that I am positive. I am quarantined per CDC guidelines and am working with our contact tracers. I feel tired, but I think we all do at this point in 2020! Other than feeling lethargic and a bit achy, I am thankfully showing no other symptoms. Thanks for your kind thoughts.”

McKinlay won a spot on the Palm Beach County Commission in 2014. She also flirted with a run for the seat in Florida’s 18th Congressional District before dropping her bid. McKinlay served as Palm Beach County Mayor from 2017-2018.

Her positive test comes after Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg tested positive for COVID-19 in July. Several officials in South Florida — which has served as the virus hotspot — have now contracted COVID-19. That includes U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, state Rep. Shevrin Jones and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

All of those individuals have since recovered. McKinlay is the first member of the seven-member Palm Beach County Commission to test positive.

Yesterday’s state COVID-19 report showed nearly 3,400 more confirmed cases and an additional 20 deaths. The positivity rate, which is the share of tests coming back positive, has shown signs of rising in recent weeks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ office noted that the push to reopen the state could be contributing to an increased spread of the virus. Still, as of now, Florida is far off its highs seen during the spike in June and July.