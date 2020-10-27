‘America’s most popular Governor’ underwater in new polling

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was introduced at a rally earlier this month as “America’s most popular Governor.”

But surveys say that may not be the case.

The latest polling on the subject, via Florida Atlantic University’s Business and Economics Polling Initiative (FAU BEPI), shows DeSantis is actually underwater, with more respondents disapproving than approving of the first-term Republican.

The survey of 937 likely voters, conducted Oct. 24 and 25, shows the Governor at -4 favorability over all.

While 46% of respondents disapproved of DeSantis, just 42% approved of his job performance overall.

While this is bleak, it represents something of an improvement for the Governor.

A survey earlier this month from the same group pegged DeSantis with a -5 approval rating (43% approval, 48% disapproval.)

That represented a 5-point drop from the previous month and a precipitous decline from the gaudy +19 he had with FAU in May.

The survey reflected the 2016 voter rolls in terms of composition. DeSantis, for what it’s worth, was elected in 2018.

Nonetheless, for the Governor, the latest FAU survey is yet another data point in a set showing that Floridians have soured on DeSantis since the advent of the coronavirus crisis this spring, a phenomenon that has challenged the state’s economy and safety net.

A series of polls this summer from CNBC/Change Research showed DeSantis underwater in terms of COVID-19 response.

A Marist poll was somewhat more favorable, meanwhile, showing the Governor treading water with voters, with 44% approving and 44% disapproving of DeSantis.

A July poll from Mason-Dixon likewise was unkind to the Governor, showing him -4 overall, with 45% approval to 49% disapproval.

That survey reflected another big drop for DeSantis.

In a December 2019 survey from the same group, the Governor stood at a gaudy +40 favorability, with 66% approving of DeSantis’ job performance at the end of his first year, and just 26% disapproving.

Democrats, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, are eyeing a run against DeSantis in 2022. There’s nothing in the FAU poll, or any other recent survey, that would appear to change their minds.