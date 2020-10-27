Kenward Stone, Edward Baur appointed to FAMU, FGCU boards of trustees

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday appointed Kenward “Kenny” Stone to the Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University Board of Trustees.

Since 2019, the Savannah resident has been the co-chief executive officer at Broughton Pharmaceuticals. In 2017, he co-founded SL Group Investors, a private investment fund where he is also a managing partner.

Previously, Stone was the chief operating officer of Stone Financial Retirement Planning. He’s also been an associate in global leveraged finance for Barclay’s Bank and an analyst in global leveraged finance with Citigroup.

Stone graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from FAMU and his master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University.

DeSantis also appointed Edward “Tee” Baur to the Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees.

The Port Royal native is the former president of Baur Properties, a real estate development company.

Baur is a volunteer on the the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Development Board, the St. Louis Technology Advisory Commission, the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School board and on the Advisory Board for the University of North Carolina.

He is a Navy veteran, a father of three children and a grandfather to eleven grandchildren.

He graduated from the University of North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Both appointments are subject to Florida Senate confirmation.