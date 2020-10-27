Connect with us

Ivanka Trump leads women stumping in Florida for Donald Trump

Joe Henderson: Gov. DeSantis' plummeting popularity could tip the election

Pam Bondi and Sarah Huckabee Sanders rallied voters as well.

on

A trio of female surrogates took the stage at Nathan Benderson Park to tout Donald Trump’s record of elevating women.

Daughter Ivanka Trump headlined the Sarasota event, alongside former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to the President, said her father felt urgency in helping American families.

“Donald J. Trump came to Washington for one reason and one reason alone, to Make America Great Again,” she said, sounding the recognizable motto of the Trump campaign.

As she did last week in Fort Myers, she promised a second term would bring school choice for all families and support for workers across the country.

Ivanka Trump also made note of a historic event on Monday, the confirmation and swearing-in of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, only the fifth woman named to the high court.

The President’s daughter wasn’t the only woman to talk up the Trump administration’s commitment to women, despite frequent criticisms against the President as a misogynist.

Sanders said Trump always treated her and other women in the White House with respect. She was only the third woman ever named as White House Press Secretary, she said, and the first with children at the time of her tenure.

“Anyone who tells you this President doesn’t empower women isn’t paying attention or isn’t telling the truth,” Sanders said.

And Bondi, who represented President Trump during the impeachment trial, said she had seen first-hand in the White House how Trump treats women, Ivanka Trump no exception.

“I got to see Ivanka work every single day tirelessly for that administration,” Bondi said. “What she has done for families, for minorities for women, is second to none. She goes nonstop.”

She noted Trump has put many women in positions of influence and power. Bondi herself was rumored to be under consideration for Attorney General at one point.

She predicted Trump would win Florida’s electoral votes next week.

“What is the President’s new home? Florida,” she said. “He grew up the greatest economy I believe we’ve ever had and he is already doing it again.”

  1. S B ANTHONY

    October 27, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    “Daughter Ivanka Trump headlined the Sarasota event, alongside former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

    There’s a crew. Straight out of TWD.

