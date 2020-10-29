At a rally in her hometown, Ashley Moody presses case for Donald Trump

Ahead of Donald Trump‘s speech, key allies with local ties rallied supporters at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium Thursday.

One was the state of Florida’s chief law enforcement officer, hometown product Ashley Moody, who made an enthusiastic case for the President as “standing with law enforcement, no matter what.”

Moody also lauded the “amazing legal acumen” of new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, noting how difficult it was for her to balance her career ascent with raising seven children

“That’s a mom with a million lists,” Moody marveled about Barrett, confirmed this week.

“I was personally moved that we had a President who recognized her capability and character and nominated her to the Supreme Court,” Moody said, before decrying the potential that Democrats may want to pack the Supreme Court to erase the conservative majority currently in place.

Court packing “to advance a political agenda” is, per Moody, “dangerous and a warning sign … what happens in countries like Venezuela that descend into socialism,” Moody said.

And with socialism, Moody added, comes a government that believes “we take it all, for no reason at all.”

“That’s socialism, and that’s where the Democrats are taking us,” the AG affirmed.

Moody also took issue with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, asking rhetorically “is this a time in our country for typical mealy mouthed politicians?”

Moody said Biden has only “questioned the decisions of other leaders” during his campaign.

“We don’t need someone who changes what they stand for day to day,” Moody said about the Democratic nominee, referring to less than fixed positions on issues.

Attorney General Moody has gone on record saying that Trump will ultimately win the election because he appeals best to the “gut feelings of moms,” an interesting take given polls show the President behind Trump among women voters.