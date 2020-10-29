‘Donald Trump is an embarrassment’: ‘Reagan Republican’ Mike Fasano backs Joe Biden

Republican Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano has never voted for a Democrat for President.

That changes this year.

Fasano, a moderate who considers himself a “Reagan Republican,” announced via a new ad Thursday that he plans to cast his ballot this year for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The ad begins with Fasano introducing his political career, beginning as president of the Pasco County Young Republicans and then later as an elected member of the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate, where he held leadership roles in both.

He also described his appointment to his current Tax Collector role by Republican Gov. Rick Scott, a job for which he was subsequently reelected.

“Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to know I’m as Republican as it gets, a conservative Republican,” Fasano says in the ad.

“But Donald Trump is an embarrassment.”

Not just to the nation, Fasano explains, but “to our country, and to the rest of the world.”

“His lack of decency, compassion, integrity, and patriotism is so far removed from the Reagan Revolution — which included Reagan Democrats and Reagan independents — it’s unrecognizable,” he continues.

Fasano, in the closing days of the 2020 presidential campaign, explains to voters that “we have to get back to these values, regardless of party labels.”

Fasano is one of many Republicans nationwide bucking the party he loves for the country he loves more, as he puts it. Newsweek highlighted nearly 600 prominent Republicans who are backing Biden this year, including the most recent, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, who offered his endorsement earlier this week.

Others include former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, the late U.S. Sen. John McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, and daughter, Meghan McCain, former George W. Bush-era Secretary of State Colin Powell and a host of former Trump administration staffers, among others.

Perhaps the most notable GOP support for Biden comes from The Lincoln Project, a group of current and former Republicans heading a nationwide campaign to overthrow the Trump presidency including blistering digital, cable and broadcast ads.

Locally, Fasano’s support for Biden could resonate. The red county loves its Tax Collector almost with the same vigor Polk County loves its Sheriff, Grady Judd. His opinion carries weight that could push some reluctant Trump voters to Biden’s side.

With Trump polling just behind Biden in Florida, even a small shift in Pasco County support could make a difference in who claims Florida’s 29 electoral votes.

Trump won Pasco County over former rival Hillary Clinton in 2016 with 56% of the vote to her 37%. Trump needs to maintain or exceed support in red counties in order to again carry Florida, a must win on his path to victory.

If he loses ground in safe counties, like Pasco, it puts a greater burden on his campaign to over-perform in blue counties like neighboring Hillsborough.

But, according to local polls, neither of those things are happening. A recent Hillsborough poll put Trump behind Biden 55% to 42%. Clinton one the district four years ago with just 52% of the vote.

Worse, in Pinellas County, a poll put Trump behind Biden more than 13 points. He won Pinellas in 2016 by just over 1%, which represents a 15 point shift from his performance in his first election.

With many pundits speculating about “shy” Trump voters, Democrats are hoping plenty of Republicans disenchanted with Trump’s brand of conservatism are willing to do what Fasano promises in his new ad.

“My name is Mike Fasano and in 2020, I’m a Biden Republican,” Fasano closes.

Fmr. GOP Majority Leader of the Florida House, President Pro Temp. of the Senate, & Rick Scott Appointee @FasanoMike endorses @JoeBiden for President. "I love my party, but I love my country more. In 2020, I'm a #BidenRepublican." pic.twitter.com/zv084QjcKd — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) October 29, 2020