DNC unveils billboards criticizing Donald Trump ahead of Tampa visit

The Democratic National Committee is unveiling new billboards in Tampa ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit.

The billboards criticize Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the statement “COVID cases are spiking. This administration failed us” printed boldly upon a red screen.

One billboard will be mobile, projected on a van circling the area around and near Raymond James Stadium, where the President will be speaking at 1:30 p.m. The second will be on a digital billboard located two miles south of the stadium.

“We’re delivering a message to voters in Tampa they won’t be able to miss: Trump’s failed, incompetent coronavirus response has cost too many Floridians their lives and livelihoods,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez in a news release. “Even Donald Trump’s own administration admits he’s given up on trying to control the coronavirus — and to make matters even worse, he’s still trying to take away health coverage, even in the middle of a pandemic.”

The Trump administration’s coronavirus response and looming threat of healthcare coverage loss has put the President under fire from Democratic leaders, including those in the Bay area who met Thursday morning ahead of the presidential visit.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be visiting the Bay area Thursday evening, around 6:30 p.m., for a “drive-in rally.”

Continued polling shows the former Vice President leading in the Sunshine State.

According to the latest NBC News/Marist poll, 51% of likely voters in Florida would pick Biden for President compared to 47% who want Trump reelected. Another 1% pick a third-party candidate, and just 1% of voters remain undecided.

That’s good news for Biden, who sits above the 50% mark in the swing state. But the 4-percentage-point lead falls within the poll’s 4.4% margin of error.

Florida remains the largest consistent swing state with 29 electoral votes at stake, though Cook Political Report and other forecasters recently moved Texas with 38 electors into the toss-up category. Most pundits agree Trump must win Florida to secure a second term.