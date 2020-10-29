Kathy Bryant backs Kat Cammack for CD 3

Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant on Thursday endorsed Republican congressional candidate Kat Cammack in the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho.

“It is my honor to endorse Kat Cammack for United States Congress District 3. I have worked with Kat for many years while she served with Congressman Yoho and I have witnessed first-hand her dedication to serving the people of Central Florida,” said Bryant, a four-time Chair of the Marion County Commission.

“I have had the pleasure of working with her in Congressman Yoho’s tireless and successful efforts in bringing more services for our veterans here in Florida. Kat will be a strong voice for Florida Conservatives in Washington and one that we need.”

Cammack responded, “I am so proud to have received the endorsement of Commissioner Bryant. She is a strong female leader for Marion County and a wonderful role model for young, conservative women. I look forward to working with her to bring growth to Marion County, especially as Ocala continues to see wonderful economic growth and expansion.”

Bryant is one of several elected leaders to back Cammack in the final stretch of the race for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. The Gainesville Republican and former Yoho staffer has also snagged endorsements from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, who at one point sought the Republican nomination for the seat.

In August, Cammack emerged from the 10-way Republican primary with about a quarter of the vote. The seat was open this cycle because Yoho stuck to his pledge to retire after serving four terms in Washington.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It has a strong Republican advantage and a Cammack is considered a near certainty.

Democrat Adam Christensen is also running for the seat and has mounted a spirited campaign and has touted gains in Democratic voter engagement in some of the reddest corners of the sprawling, mostly rural district.

The General Election contest will be a true head-to-head, with no third- or no-party candidates appearing on the ballot. It’s only the second time that’s been the case since the seat was redrawn. Still, the margin has never been closer than in 2018, when Yoho defeated Democrat Yvonne Hayes Hinson 58%-42%.