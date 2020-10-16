Grady Judd endorses Kat Cammack for CD 3

Republican congressional candidate Kat Cammack picked up another county sheriff endorsement in the race for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

The nod came from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who joins a half-dozen others in backing Cammack to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in the North Central Florida district.

“The men and women on the frontlines of our communities are under fire. The radicals have taken to attacking our law enforcement and they are not letting up. They are destroying the very fiber of our communities across America,” Judd said in a news release.

“We have to send a Representative to Washington who is going to defend our police and ensure our families are safe. Kat Cammack is the one for the job. She has continually shown her dedication to my brothers and sisters in blue and will stop at nothing to protect them on Capitol Hill.

“Kat is extremely dedicated to our cause, as well as the conservative movement. She has all the tools she needs to head to Washington and create solutions for the people of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.”

Cammack responded, “I am proud to have received the endorsement of Sheriff Grady Judd. He has spent his entire career protecting the families of Polk County. I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to advocate ardently for our law enforcement and first responder communities. As the wife of a SWAT medic, this issue is personal to me and I can assure you I will head to Capitol Hill prepared to defend heroes like Sheriff Grady Judd.”

CD 3 does not cover Polk County, though Cammack has already received endorsements from most of the Sheriffs in the district, including Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook and Union County Sheriff Brad Whitehead.

The district also covers Alachua and Bradford counties.

Two months ago, Cammack emerged from the most crowded congressional primary in the state, earning about a quarter of the vote and the GOP nomination in a 10-way race.

Cammack now goes head-to-head against Democratic nominee Adam Christensen in the General Election.

The district has a strong Republican advantage.

Yoho won the district with nearly two-thirds of the vote in his first two outings, and though 2016 and 2018 were closer, he still posted double-digit victories. The Cook Political Report rates the district as “Solid R,” as does FiveThirtyEight which gives Cammack a 99% chance to win.