Javanka jab: Lincoln Project trolls Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump on their home turf

The Lincoln Project, that group of never-Trump former Republican political consultants who have turned their skills on the President, is bringing their latest project to two of Donald Trump‘s home bases.

Billboards blasting Ivanka Trump and her spouse, Jared Kushner, are outside Mar-A-Lago and Trump Tower all weekend.

These billboards are already famous: the Lincoln Project had them in Times Square in NYC, featuring a quote from Kushner where he allegedly said “people are going to suffer and that’s their problem, about New Yorkers dealing with COVID-19.

The installation led to an ultimately fruitless legal back and forth, with a lawyer for Kushner and Trump calling the ads “false, malicious and defamatory.” Despite these stern words, the Lincoln Project, clearly confident in its position, is cloning the Times Square concept.

The Mar-A-Lago installation is on a boat, outside the Trump South Florida compound through Sunday afternoon before sailing back to Miami. The so-called “Javanka” artwork from there will be on boats in the Miami area through the election.

The Mar-A-Lago boat will be out 24/7 for most of the weekend, but the Trump Tower installation will have shifts for the next four days. A digital truck was outside the building on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, it will be outside the spot from 10 PM to 6 AM, and from 7 AM to 3 PM on Monday and Tuesday.

Florida Politics talked to Ron Steslow of the Lincoln Project, who described the move as one in a series of “psy ops” style attacks on the vanity of the President and his family. The locations are designed so Trump’s “friends and family” can see them, including New York residents who may be wintering in South Florida.

Those familiar with the group’s work will note how they have trolled the cable-obsessed President with cable news buys in Washington D.C., and these installations are another example of that push.

Steslow noted the First Daughter and her spouse had not gotten “fair scrutiny” for their role in the coronavirus crisis, and that the “Trump family is responsible” collectively.

Though it’s uncertain what effect the Javanka hit may have on the election, Steslow says that the cumulative effects of these spots knock the Trump family “off message, off guard,” making them “vulnerable” to missteps.