Donald Trump schedules 11th-hour Miami rally Sunday

President Donald Trump has squeezed in another Florida stop to his campaign calendar. His team confirmed he will visit Miami with less than 48 hours until polls close.

The President is slated for a 11:30 p.m. night rally Sunday at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, the culmination of a marathon five-rally day across key battleground states.

Most recent polls show Trump trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the Sunshine State. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows the former Vice President now up 1.2 percentage points in the state with only two right-leaning pollsters and an internal poll showing Trump ahead.

FiveThirtyEight gives Biden a 66% chance to win the state, slightly worsening odds over the past week. Their model expects a 2.1-point advantage for the former Vice President when the votes are tallied.

This month alone, the President has already hosted rallies in Sanford, Ocala, The Villages, Pensacola and Tampa, making Opa-Locka his sixth stop.

Coronavirus outbreaks appear to follow the President’s campaign rallies, which are sometimes held despite local public gathering restrictions. Researchers found that spikes in COVID-19 cases occurred in seven of the 14 cities and townships where rallies were held: Tulsa, Oklahoma; Phoenix; Old Forge, Pennsylvania; Bemidji and Mankato, Minnesota; and Oshkosh and Weston, Wisconsin.

Florida does not have any state-level public gathering restrictions. However, the state passed 800,000 COVID-19 cases as officials continue to see an increase in new diagnoses.

The Florida Democratic Party called Trump’s rally plans reckless immediately following the announcement.

“Donald Trump’s final attempt to spin his record to Floridians is only going to remind voters why we can’t afford another four years of his incompetent, erratic leadership,” FDP Chair Terrie Rizzo said in a statement. “Trump’s failed coronavirus response has cost us jobs and loved ones — and he still has no plan to control the pandemic and rebuild our broken economy. In the midst of this health and unemployment crisis, Trump is jeopardizing health care for 8 million Floridians with pre-existing conditions if he succeeds in overturning the Affordable Care Act.”

“Florida voters stand between Donald Trump and another term in the White House — use that power, grab a friend, and vote early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” she added.

The President will begin his Sunday in Michigan before making stops in Iowa, North Carolina and Georgia.

Several of those states are must-win battlegrounds for Trump. Without Florida, Georgia, Iowa or North Carolina, he has virtually no path to a second term. According to FiveThirtyEight, the President has a 7% chance to win reelection even if he loses Michigan.