Outstanding Democratic ballots are three-times Joe Biden’s Election Day margin in Florida

President Donald Trump‘s lone path to reelection cuts through Florida and requires would-be Joe Biden voters with outstanding vote-by-mail ballots to not return them by the time the polls close Tuesday.

Election handicappers at Michael Bloomberg‘s Hawkfish political data firm say the Democratic presidential nominee is poised to beat Trump in Florida and five other battleground states on Election Day, but the final total will come down to Democratic turnout.

If turnout runs as expected and the polls in the Sunshine State are accurate, Josh Mendelsohn and Michael Halle at Hawkfish expect Biden to win the state by 120,000 votes. But among unreturned ballots, they predict Biden has 432,000 ballots that if not returned or are mailed now — too late to count — would hand the state’s 29 electoral votes to Trump.

“If those ballots do not end up coming back in and people do not vote them on election day, that is the margin, a significant three-X the margin if they don’t come in,” Halle said. “If those ballots aren’t counted, it would produce a Trump win of roughly 300,000 votes.”

Georgia and Arizona fall under a similar scenario but with even tighter margins.

So does Pennsylvania, but early voting options are fairly new in the Keystone State, and there is a significant uptick in turnout there. Still, half a million mail-in ballots remain outstanding there in the state that many believe is most likely to decide the election.

“There’s a very strategic reason the President is messaging that, hey, whatever that count is on November 3rd is what needs to be what decides the election, because they know they have a problem if all these vote-by-mail ballots that are correctly postmarked get counted,” Mendelsohn said.

The battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, states that unexpectedly handed Trump his 2016 victory, now seem clearly in Biden’s column, Halle said.

Ultimately the election will come down to turnout, and both sides have historic enthusiasm. The question still remains whether Democrats have exhausted their pool of support from mail-in ballots.

This year, election watchers have noticed a partisan realignment with diverging preferences for mail-in and in-person voting.

As of Saturday morning in Florida, more than 2 million Democrats have voted by mail while less than 1.4 million Republicans have done the same. And Republicans hold a clear lead in early voting, approaching 1.8 million ballots cast to Democrats’ 1.2 million. On the day of the election, Republicans are also expected to outperform Democrats.

However, minorities are more likely to vote on Election Day, the analysts said, fueled in part by higher levels of mistrust in elections among communities of color.

“They’re right to be concerned,” Mendelsohn said. “It’s going to come down in Florida and elsewhere to making sure that every vote that is cast is counted.”

This month, Trump has made five stops in Florida with at least one more planned in Miami-Dade County on Sunday, less than 48 hours before polls close. His campaign surrogates and family members have also hit the state near-daily.

“If Biden wins Florida, it’s a lights-out scenario, because it just gets really difficult to see how — it would force Trump to start winning states Hillary Clinton won in 2016,” Halle said.

But while Florida is a must-win state for the President, Biden can afford to lose it.

Georgia and North Carolina are also considered must-win battlegrounds for him. All routes to reelection run through the trio of southern toss-ups.

“Every day that Trump has to divert resources to places like Florida, it’s narrowing those paths more and more and more and more,” Mendelsohn said.