Barack Obama to return to Miami for Joe Biden ahead of Election Day

The day before Election Day, former President Barack Obama will make one more stop in Miami to try to return Florida to the Democrats and presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Last week, Obama held a drive-in rally in North Miami and will return to the area Monday as Democrats try to turn out critical minority voters to deal a death blow to President Donald Trump‘s campaign by winning Florida.

Biden’s presidential campaign has not announced any further details for Obama’s upcoming visit.

In 2008, with Biden as his running mate, the former President won the state by 3 percentage points over John McCain, and in 2012, by less than 1 point over Mitt Romney. President Donald Trump won the state in 2016, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by just over 1 point.

Obama remains one of the most unifying and popular figures among the Democratic base. His arrival on the 2020 scene last week in Philadelphia, after declining to endorse in the primary, came less than two weeks from the Nov. 3 General Election.

The night before Obama’s appearance — and likely early morning of — Trump will rally Miami-Dade County supporters in Opa-locka. That rally will be the sixth such event the President has held in the Sunshine State this month alone.

Election handicappers say Florida and its 29 electoral votes are a must-win for Trump in his bid for a second term.

Days after his last Miami visit, Obama also rallied Biden supporters in Orlando and credited his Vice President with making him a better President. During his 39-minute speech, he painted his successor as someone not up to the task and not caring to do the work necessary, while instead sowing division, anger, and racial animosity at home and disrespect abroad.

“I didn’t think Donald Trump would embrace my vision or my policies, but I did hope for the country’s sake that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously. But he didn’t,” Obama said.