‘Obama lies’ most Googled term in Florida government distrust survey

Florida voters — like American voters overall — are continuing a decades-long trend in public mistrust of the government.

Not Free America conducted an election survey that questioned more than 2,000 Americans about their trust in elected officials, and they also analyzed more than 1,700 terms and keywords related to governmental distrust in the run-up to the election. Fifty-four percent of Americans say they have very little or no trust in the federal government, and Obama Lies was the most commonly typed government distrust term in Florida.

Florida was the only state to still be searching Obama in the 2020 election cycle. Eight states searched some combination of terms speaking to distrust in President Donald Trump, and voters in 15 states most frequently typed Deep State as their most common search theme.

Thirty-three percent of Americans say they do not have faith and trust in the 2020 election process, and only 44% of Americans trust the federal government for accurate COVID-19 updates. Despite that distrust, 67% of Americans say they trust the Center for Disease Control for accurate information.

Three states — Louisiana, Minnesota and Nevada — typed “Biden corrupt” as their most frequently searched distrust term.

Just 14% of Americans said they had a great deal of trust in the federal government, and 30% said they had a fair amount of trust. On the other side of the ledger, 36% of those surveyed said they didn’t have very much trust in the federal government, and 18% said they had no trust at all.

Those numbers were similar for President Trump and for both houses of Congress. Nineteen percent of respondents said they had a great deal of trust in President Trump, compared to 14% for both houses of Congress and 17% for the Supreme Court. The Court rallied for 38% of Americans having a fair amount of trust. President Trump saw his numbers flag to 38% of respondents having no trust at all and 17% holding not very much trust in him.

Congress had 41% of respondents that hold not very much trust and 16% of respondents that don’t have any trust at all. When it comes to trusting that their vote will be counted fairly, 75% of Americans are confident, and 63% believe that their mail-in ballots will be counted fairly and accurately.

The survey was conducted Oct. 5-7, among 2,024 self-reporting Americans. The average age of a respondent was 37, and the gender gap was 47% male and 53% female. As for party affiliation, 32% were Republican, 40% Democrat and 22% independent. Six percent of respondents had no affiliation.

As for income, 36% of the respondents said they made $40,000 or less per annum.

Twenty-six percent of the respondents reported making between $40,000 and $60,000, and 19 % made between $60,000 and $80,000. Nine percent of respondents reported that they made between $80,000 and $100,000, and 10% said that they make more than $100,000 per year.