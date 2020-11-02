Rick Scott ‘absolutely’ expects Florida results Tuesday night

U.S. Senator Rick Scott, a former two-term Governor of the state, expects Floridians to know who won the state’s electoral votes Tuesday night.

The Senator made the comments Monday on the Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, saying he “absolutely” expects results on Tuesday night.

“We’ll be able to announce a winner tomorrow night,” Scott said, expressing confidence in the state’s 67 supervisors of elections to handle the processes smoothly in their counties.

The first-term Republican Senator, who rallied with President Donald Trump in Opa-locka Sunday night, was sure to remind viewers that he had in fact worked toward the President’s reelection.

Scott reminded viewers that he had posted a GOTV ad for Trump, before agreeing with the President’s Opa-locka assertion that “Democrats are worried … the votes aren’t there.”

Scott urged those watching to pay particular attention to Miami-Dade, where polls and voting patterns suggest some movement into the President’s column from people who may have voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago.

“Miami-Dade’s going to be interesting. The Democrats are going to have trouble getting the Hispanic vote,” Scott said. “The Hispanic vote is going to make sure that Donald Trump has a nice win.”

Scott also expects Republicans to maintain their Senate majority, which has been an effort that he previously said he’s been “busting his butt” in favor of this campaign season.

“I think all our incumbents are going to win,” Scott said, with the possible exception of Colorado’s Sen. Cory Gardner, down double digits to former Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Scott has been discussed as a potential Republican Presidential candidate, rumors he didn’t address in Monday’s cable news hits, but which did come up in an appearance the day prior.

When asked about 2024 plans by Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Scott said he was not focused on that, adding that he and everyone else should be focused on the reelection of President Trump.