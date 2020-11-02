Connect with us

Darren Soto, the folk-singing Joe Biden supporter

Pam Keith edges Brian Mast in large donations during CD 18 closing stretch

Keith still trails Mast in overall fundraising but received an influx of cash late in the campaign.

Democratic candidate Pam Keith topped Republican Rep. Brian Mast in big-dollar donations in the final days of the race for Florida’s 18th Congressional District.

That’s according to data submitted to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) during the “48-Hour Notice” window. Within 20 days of an election, all donations of $1,000 or more must be reported separately to the FEC. That requirement remains in effect until 48 hours before Election Day, meaning it ended on Sunday.

From Oct. 23-Nov. 1 — the final 10 days worth of fundraising data submitted to the FEC — Keith edged Mast by a $95,000-$93,000 margin. It’s unclear how many donations of less than $1,000 each candidate received. Those smaller donations may have put Mast on top, or could have expanded Keith’s late period advantage.

That’s not enough to put a dent in Mast’s large fundraising lead overall. But it gave Keith a little more cash to play with as she tries to win the seat for Democrats.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang donated $1,000 to Keith during the final 10-day stretch. Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio gave $2,000.

Wealthy financier George Soros and his daughter, Andrea, each donated $2,800 to Keith’s campaign. She also garnered donations from several left-leaning interest groups.

A committee associated with the Communications Workers of America gave $5,000. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees donated another $2,500.

The Progressive Turnout Project gave $1,700 to Keith, while the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund added $1,000.

Mast courted money from several large organizations as well. Walmart‘s political action committee and a committee associated with Wells Fargo each donated $1,000.

LIUNA PAC, which works on behalf of a group representing union workers, added $4,000 to Mast’s account. The campaign committee for Republican Rep. Scott DeJarlais of Tennessee donated $2,000 as well.

Mast’s district covers parts of northern Palm Beach County — including West Palm Beach — and extends into Martin and St. Lucie counties. The district has moved Republican over the past few cycles, making Mast the favorite to retain the seat. A late September survey from St. Pete Polls showed Mast ahead by 8 points.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    November 2, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    Brian Mast is a damn traitor! Mast accepted help in his last election from a Russian operative! Yes mast knew he was a Russian operative! Vote Democrat up and down ballot for America!

    Reply

