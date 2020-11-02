Pam Keith edges Brian Mast in large donations during CD 18 closing stretch

Democratic candidate Pam Keith topped Republican Rep. Brian Mast in big-dollar donations in the final days of the race for Florida’s 18th Congressional District.

That’s according to data submitted to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) during the “48-Hour Notice” window. Within 20 days of an election, all donations of $1,000 or more must be reported separately to the FEC. That requirement remains in effect until 48 hours before Election Day, meaning it ended on Sunday.

From Oct. 23-Nov. 1 — the final 10 days worth of fundraising data submitted to the FEC — Keith edged Mast by a $95,000-$93,000 margin. It’s unclear how many donations of less than $1,000 each candidate received. Those smaller donations may have put Mast on top, or could have expanded Keith’s late period advantage.

That’s not enough to put a dent in Mast’s large fundraising lead overall. But it gave Keith a little more cash to play with as she tries to win the seat for Democrats.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang donated $1,000 to Keith during the final 10-day stretch. Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio gave $2,000.

Wealthy financier George Soros and his daughter, Andrea, each donated $2,800 to Keith’s campaign. She also garnered donations from several left-leaning interest groups.

A committee associated with the Communications Workers of America gave $5,000. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees donated another $2,500.

The Progressive Turnout Project gave $1,700 to Keith, while the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund added $1,000.

Mast courted money from several large organizations as well. Walmart‘s political action committee and a committee associated with Wells Fargo each donated $1,000.

LIUNA PAC, which works on behalf of a group representing union workers, added $4,000 to Mast’s account. The campaign committee for Republican Rep. Scott DeJarlais of Tennessee donated $2,000 as well.

Mast’s district covers parts of northern Palm Beach County — including West Palm Beach — and extends into Martin and St. Lucie counties. The district has moved Republican over the past few cycles, making Mast the favorite to retain the seat. A late September survey from St. Pete Polls showed Mast ahead by 8 points.