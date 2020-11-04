Connect with us

Influence Tampa Bay

Tampa Electric bills to increase

Influence

Ashley Moody seeks to scuttle red-light camera case

Influence

Tampa Electric bills to increase

A residential customer who uses 1,000 kWh of electricity a month will see their bill go up by $7.56.

on

Pointing primarily to higher costs of natural gas for power plants, Tampa Electric Co. said Tuesday that customer bills will increase in January.

The announcement came after the Florida Public Service Commission approved a series of projected costs for the utility, including the costs of fuel.

A residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will pay $105.25 starting in January, an increase of $7.56 a month from current bills, according to the company.

Utilities use 1,000 kilowatt hours a month as a common benchmark, though actual customer electricity usage varies.

Commercial and industrial customers, whose bills are calculated differently than residential bills, will see increases of between 7% and 11%.

Conversa_728x90

“In 2020, we passed along savings to customers by lowering bills, and those savings will continue as expected through December,” Nancy Tower, president and CEO of Tampa Electric, said in a prepared statement. “It’s important to note that today’s approved adjustment will not take effect until January and is in line, and often lower, when compared to electricity prices in the past 10 years.”

Utilities go before the Public Service Commission each fall to seek approval of projected costs for expenses such as fuel, which vary from year to year.

__

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.