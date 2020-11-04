Joe Henderson: Florida voters again show that Democrats still don’t get it

America, you can cease the stereotypes and smirks about the way Florida conducts elections. On Tuesday, the process went smoothly and quickly here. Elections supervisors throughout the state should take a bow.

That was a public service announcement of appreciation for leaders who we only talk about when things go terribly wrong. We now proceed with our regularly scheduled presentation about what went down on Election Day.

Well, Democrats went down – all over the place.

President Donald Trump, of course, easily captured Florida’s 29 electoral votes. Two south Florida Democrats in the U.S. House — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala – lost their reelection bids.

Republicans still have complete control of the Legislature. They also sent a gut punch to Democrats in Miami-Dade by making great strides with the Cuban-American vote there.

Democrats needed to run up the score in Miami-Dade, but got a pie in their face instead. Since early this year, Trump and Republicans flooded Hispanic radio in Miami with ads linking Biden with socialism. Democrats apparently didn’t realize how deeply that resonates with Cuban-Americans, who keep a life-long loathing of the Castro regime.

That contributed greatly to Trump’s eventual 3-plus% victory in Florida, compared to the 1.2% he scored in 2016.

Why?

Because nothing much else changed.

Biden won the big cities, but Trump won everywhere else. If you look at the state election map, large swaths of red surround smaller islands of blue. It’s kind of that way over much of the country – just like 2016.

Democrats didn’t get it then, and even if Joe Biden eventually wins the presidency it’s questionable if they get it now. How many times do they have to be kicked in the face before learning they need to listen, not lecture?

I grew up in a small, ruby red, mostly White town in southwest Ohio. Trump got about 65% of the vote Tuesday in that county, much as he did throughout smaller Florida counties.

I know why.

Voters there and here from those small towns have an innate distrust of, well, everything. They do, however, have complete trust in their own common sense. That trust tells them they just don’t care about the things the “elites” tell them they should.

They don’t like to be told what to do, whether it’s wearing masks or how to vote.

They look at Black Lives Matter and shrug that all lives matter. Liberals shake their heads at that, ignoring the real message. Yes, most of them saw George Floyd for the atrocity it was. In the next breath, though, they’ll say that when a police officer says to stop, you stop and cooperate.

Much of that, of course, is because they don’t have the same experience as Blacks have with police. Their sense is that if a cop shoots someone, they had it coming.

The divide is real and it’s not getting any closer. Many of them actually like the idea that Trump panders exclusively to the voters who support him. They have no intention of coming together, as Biden and Democrats say needs to happen.

That would be abandoning their beliefs, and that’s not gonna happen.

That’s a big reason, I think, why the last several statewide Florida elections have a Groundhog Day sense about them.

It never changes.