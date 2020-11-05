Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida's consumer confidence falls in October

Corona Economics

751,000 seek US jobless benefits as virus hobbles economy

Corona Economics

Florida’s consumer confidence falls in October

After an optimistic rebound in September, consumer sentiment in the Sunshine State turns bleak.

on

A very brief uptick in Florida consumer confidence this fall was wiped out by October’s pulse of consumer sentiment that fell by 2 points for the month, according to the Bureau of Economic Research at the University of Florida.

October’s consumer sentiment for the Sunshine State came in at 84.4, according to data released this week by the economic studies bureau. That’s down from the 86.4 level of September when it seemed Floridians were starting to have a little more confidence in the state’s economic turnaround in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The worst consumer confidence in Florida set in in April when the sentiment factor plunged to 60.5 points. The state’s consumer sentiment rating started to make some gradual rebounds.

September’s consumer sentiment rating was key because it was the first time in months that confidence in the state had increased. September figures had reversed perceptions during the summer months where consumers had a bleak outlook.

“Overall, Floridians are more pessimistic in October than September, and one of the sources of the pessimism is Floridians’ opinions as to whether now is a good time to buy a big-ticket item, a potentially negative sign for retailers during the holiday shopping season,” said Hector Sandoval, director of the Economic Analysis Program at the bureau in Gainesville.

“This question of the index reached its lowest level in record in April, when it tumbled 60.5 points with respect to February. It has since bottomed out but has only recovered to about half of the levels recorded before the pandemic started,” Sandoval said.

The consumer sentiment survey of Floridians shows people are hesitant to purchase big-ticket items such as cars, homes, appliances and similar commodities. That big-ticket confidence level dropped from 80 in September to 77.7 in October.

Floridians also have a skeptical view of the U.S. economic conditions during the next year. That figure fell from 90 in September to 87 in October.

Sandoval did not prognosticate how November might turn for consumers in Florida and he acknowledge uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the U.S. presidential election outcome leave things open.

“Looking ahead, November’s consumer sentiment reading will be very important to gauge Floridians’ opinions and expectations about their economic prospects after the presidential election,” Sandoval said.

The Bureau of Economic Research conducted surveys of Floridians to compile its data between Oct. 1 through Oct. 29. Some 451 people took part in the survey, 196 through cell phone questionnaires and another 255 through online surveys.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.