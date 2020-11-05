Joe Biden continues to express confidence he’ll win

With little or no clear change in the Presidential Election since he spoke 24 hours earlier, Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden expressed again Thursday that he expects to win the presidency when all the vote counting is finished.

“We continue to feel, the Senator and I, we continue to feel very good about where things stand” Biden said in brief remarks delivered in Wilmington, Delaware, with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris at his side. “We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners.”

Where things stand between Biden and President Donald Trump late Thursday afternoon:

Biden has secured either 253 or 264 Electoral College votes, depending on who’s doing the counting. There is some uncertainty remaining for Arizona, a state some some, but not all, have already called the election for Biden; and for Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Vote counting trends suggest Biden is likely to win Nevada, which would be enough to give him the 270 Electoral College votes necessary to win the presidency, assuming Arizona holds. He also has prospects to win Georgia and Pennsylvania, where vote counting appears to be trending toward Biden’s ability to overcome Trump’s current slim leads.

Pennsylvania could announce its results yet Thursday. Georgia officials said Thursday they do not expect to announce final results until next week.

Trump’s campaign is suing in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan to try to stop vote counting, and has threatened to sue in Nevada.

Biden began remarks Thursday by expressing concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sen. Harris and I just completed full briefings on both the COVID and economic crises facing the nation. We’re reminded again of the severity of this pandemic: Cases are on the rise nationwide, and we are nearing 240,000 deaths due to COVID,” Biden said. “My heart goes out to each and every family that has lost a loved one to this terrible disease.”

He urged that every vote be counted, and he asked the American people for patience as counting continues.

“In America, the vote is sacred. It’s how the people of this nation express their will. And it is the will of the voters, no one — and not anything else — that chooses the President of the United States,” he said. “So, each ballot must be counted and that’s what is going on now. And that’s how it should be.

“Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience,” Biden continued. “But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world.”