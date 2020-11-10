Rick Scott warns that American people have ‘lost confidence’ in electoral process

After an election with more participation than any in history, a U.S. Senator from Florida claims that Americans have “lost confidence” in key aspects of the democratic process.
In a Tuesday morning tweet, Republican Rick Scott contended that “the American people have lost confidence in our electoral process, resulting in an increasingly fractured America.”
That claim was promotional, a jump-off for the latest in a series of Senatorial op-eds for the Fox News website.
“Right now, we are seeing what happens when that trust disappears and the legality and integrity of our elections remains uncertain,” Scott wrote, before reiterating that “the American people do not have confidence in our electoral process, resulting in an increasingly fractured America.”
Democrats “across the country have created an electoral system that Americans believe is not fair,” Scott contends.
“As in my Senate race in 2018, we see Supervisors of Elections, in largely Democratic strongholds, refuse to comply with state and federal laws that exist to prevent fraud,” Scott added
Scott says “while it may be relatively uncommon, there is indeed real-life voter fraud in America, and it is consequential.”
Soon enough, he calls attention to two states President Donald Trump chased, but looks to have lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
“I saw this coming. When states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin started changing their election laws on the fly, I predicted an electoral crisis that would cause mass confusion and distrust,” Scott said.
The Senator, of course, has a bill to fix this. His VOTER Act “protects the integrity of federal elections with fraud prevention measures and requires all eligible ballots to be counted and reported within 24 hours after polls close on Election Day to promote certainty in the outcome of a federal election.”
All ballots would have to be in before polls close.
While “states’ rights” may be a consideration for some, Scott sees a federal solution as necessary, as the states “have botched this, and elections are just too important.”
Serious Question
November 10, 2020 at 10:49 am
Does anyone really believe that Wisconsin had an 89% voter turnout?
Ocean Joe
November 10, 2020 at 11:37 am
Your source for 89% is from Donald Trump, Jr. Seriously, Donald Trump, Jr. Here’s a cut and paste for you.
“Donald Trump Jr.: “Wisconsin voter turnout jumped from 67% in 2016 to 89% in 2020.”
PolitiFact’s ruling: Pants on Fire
The turnout claim — retweeted based on Trump Jr.’s shared more than 13,000 times — is absurd and based on a misunderstanding of basic election math. Twitter has since suppressed the original tweet, noting it “might be misleading about an election.” It is misleading.”
The real turnout numbers
“Wisconsin had more than 3.6 million registered voters heading into Election Day, and more than 3.2 million Wisconsinites voted in the presidential race.”
“But those aren’t the numbers used to calculate turnout here.”
“For starters, Wisconsin allows same-day voter registration, so that number of registered voters goes up throughout the day. In 2016, for example, 12.7% of voters registered on Election Day, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.”
“Even more important, registered voters is the wrong figure entirely for calculating turnout. Voter turnout in a same-day registration state is based on the percentage of eligible voters who cast a ballot.”
“So when you divide the number of votes cast in Wisconsin — 3,278,963 as of Nov. 5 — by the voting-age population in Wisconsin (4,536,293 as of 2019, according to the elections commission), you get a turnout rate of 72.3%.”
“That’s the highest rate ever behind the 2004 election, but solidly in the range of past presidential contests here.”
2020 — 72.3%
2016 — 67.3%
2012 — 70.4%
2008 — 69.2%
2004 — 72.9%
2000 — 67%
“It is also worth noting that while Biden received about 250,000 more votes than Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton did in 2016, Trump exceeded his own 2016 totals by 14.6% percent, or about 200,000 votes.”
“So, a good chunk of the increased turnout was due to his supporters.”
“Using the proper denominator for 2020 shows a turnout around 72%, firmly in the range of past presidential elections.”
As for Rick Scott, it was Republican legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania that prevented mail-in ballots from being counted, or even prepped for counting until election day leading to the delay. Scott has jumped on the partisan bandwagon, we do need electoral consistency across the country…get these Republican legislatures to follow Florida’s lead, instead of always throwing sand in the gears.
Sam
November 10, 2020 at 11:41 am
Rick is evil but not stupid, he knows damn well that trump has engineered this whole post election thing that we are going through right now. Thank God that we have a very decentralized election system that he can’t hijack directly. After being such a sore winner, did anyone think trump would be anything except the sorest of sore losers?