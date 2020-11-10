Tropical Storm Watch issued for portions of Florida’s west coast

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch Tuesday for portions of Florida’s west coast.

The NHC’s latest models suggest Tropical Storm Eta shifted eastwards while on its way to Florida for a second time this week. The watch is in effect from Englewood northward to Suwannee River.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

“Tropical-storm-force winds are possible along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast by Thursday afternoon,” forecasters said.

Meanwhile, the storm will continue toward the Panhandle this weekend as a weakening tropical storm or a tropical depression. No watches or warnings have been issued for the region.

The storm, regardless of status, is expected to bring heavy rains, winds and storm surge.

“Interests in this area should continue to monitor the progress of Eta and updates to the forecast this week,” the NHC advised.

As of 4 p.m., Eta was located about 90 miles north of Cuba and packing 60 mph maximum sustained winds that extend 60 miles from the storm’s center.

Eta is traveling north at 7 mph.

Eta comes as the 28th named storm in the historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Notably, it was the first to make landfall in Florida.

The storm swept over South Florida after striking Central American countries as a Category 4 hurricane and killing at least 100 people from Mexico to Panama.

Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale, was among the harder hit areas.

All of the state-managed COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties closed on Sunday and Monday due to the storm. At least seven testing sites remained closed Tuesday.

The storm caused dramatic flooding in certain areas, although there was no immediate call for a National Guard activation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday encouraged Floridians to gather supplies and make a plan before Eta makes a second landfall.