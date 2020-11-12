Eta: Here’s where storm effects are still posing problems

Update: All city of Tampa roads are now clear

Most Tampa streets are now open and passable after driving rains from Hurricane Eta caused significant flooding Wednesday.

The city of Tampa reports all of Bayshore Blvd. is now open. Westbound Courtney Campbell Causeway lanes are open, but eastbound lanes remain closed. The two outside northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge remain closed.

There are still some problem areas throughout the city.

In South Tampa, Bay to Bay Blvd. and Westshore Blvd have flooding in both directions with standing water still presenting a problem on Bay to Bay, as of 9 a.m.

Areas along Bayshore Blvd. by Tampa General Hospital remain impassable. Swann Ave. at Brevard is impassable on southbound lanes.

All other problem roads in the city have been cleared and are now passable.

Elsewhere, the Skyway bridge is open again Thursday after being closed much of Wednesday due to high winds.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is also resuming its service at noon Thursday after shuttering Wednesday.

The storm has passed, but thousands throughout the Tampa Bay area are still without power as the storm crossed the state overnight and into the morning, with most severe weather now off Florida’s east coast. Rain bands are still affecting parts of the state including Jacksonville and Gainesville. The storm made its second Florida landfall around Cedar Key, well north of the Tampa Bay area.